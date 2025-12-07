Making curried egg salad is as simple as mixing some curry powder into your favorite egg salad recipe before spreading it on a sandwich or scooping it over a salad. However, it's important to keep in mind that there are many varieties of curry powders with diverse flavor profiles, and some are far more potent than others. For example, if you like it spicy, Madras curry powder, like the one by Sun Brand, adds a balanced punch of heat with earthy, citrus notes. On the flip side, sweet curry powder like the Valley of Tea one brings a lovely mild flavor ideal for those who prefer a subtler heat. Don't be afraid to experiment and find the curry powder that works best for your palate.

How much curry powder you add to your egg salad is truly a matter of personal taste, but as a general rule, start with about ¼ teaspoon for every three eggs, and go up from there (remember that adding more curry powder is much easier than removing it). Mix in the curry powder along with the mayo and any other seasonings you fancy — in addition to salt and pepper, consider crunchy alliums such as green onions (which are not the same as chives), tangy citrus juice, a touch of honey for a sweet twist, or a handful of nuts and dried fruits for crunch and texture. And that's it — all that's left to do is slice your sandwich the correct way and enjoy this beautifully simple and majorly flavorful egg salad upgrade.