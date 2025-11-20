Next Time You Make Scalloped Potatoes, Add This Ingredient Right To The Sauce

You're probably aware that there's a seemingly endless array of ways to cook potatoes. Scalloped potatoes is less common, but just like scalloped corn, this retro side dish is packed with flavor. There are no real scallops, but you're instead baking sliced potatoes into a casserole dish with a milk or cream-based sauce. These sauces can be fancy and seasoned béchamel sauces which are creamy and French, but those are intimidating to make if you're more of an amateur home chef. Alternatively, some people just use canned soup as the "sauce" instead. Does this work? We spoke to Rachel Kirk, a recipe developer for Laughing Spatula, who said it absolutely can work.

Now, Kirk made an important clarification in our exclusive chat that canned soup won't get you quite the same level of quality as the professional cream sauces used at restaurants. However, baking with canned soup can still get you tasty results. According to Kirk, "You can definitely use canned soup for scalloped potatoes, though it won't be as rich or velvety as using a roux-based béchamel type sauce. If you go the canned soup route, I recommend adding half and half to thin out the soup, otherwise the soup can be so thick it won't cook the potatoes evenly." For a full casserole dish, you shouldn't need more than a single soup can cut with milk or half and half (some recipes add in gravy).