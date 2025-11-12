Give French Toast A Sweet Fall Upgrade With Pumpkin Pie Filling And This Holiday Dinner Staple

When we think of Thanksgiving leftovers, our minds often go to the turkey, ham, stuffing, and potatoes that don't get eaten, and the various lunches, dinners, and snacks we might make with them. But there is definitely room for breakfast with your holiday leftovers, too, particularly with those popular and sweet Hawaiian-style dinner rolls that appear all season long. They can become the most indulgent and delicious pumpkin French toast, and you don't even have to cut them up into slices or pieces.

To make this breakfast treat, make a simple custard with milk or cream, sugar, eggs, pumpkin puree, vanilla, and some spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin pie spice. Pierce several holes in your Hawaiian rolls with a fork or toothpick, and then dunk and submerge each roll in the mixture to soak up some of the custard. In a hot pan with melted butter, fry each side of the rolls until they're golden brown all around. Brush the finished rolls all over with melted butter and coat them in a cinnamon sugar mixture. At this point, they are ready to be enjoyed, but you can further sweeten them with syrup, honey, whipped cream, or pumpkin butter.