The Fall-Friendly Way To Give Pumpkin Bread A Protein Upgrade

We obsess over pumpkins every fall because they're delicious, and you can put their flavor into (nearly) anything successfully — from warmly spiced muffins to pumpkin hummus. Of course, a quick bread is a classic way to use this classic fall ingredient, and an easy pumpkin bread really only needs two ingredients. While typical recipes include plenty of sugar and other fixings to sweeten it, you can still pack in some extra protein. It's easy to add pumpkin seeds into your bread, which gives it a nutritional boost and a bit of crunch.

Pepitas, a type of pumpkin seed without hulls, are what you should reach for. They contain about 16 grams of protein per ¼ cup, as well as lots of iron, magnesium, and antioxidants. Couple that with the 3 grams of protein per cup of pumpkin puree and 6 grams in each egg, and you've got a sweet treat with a decent protein boost. The seeds can go on top of the bread with some brown sugar sprinkled over them to make a delightful topping, or they can go directly inside the batter for a loaf that has some crunch throughout.