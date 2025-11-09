The Best Tuna Melt Sandwiches In The US

Legend has it that the traditional tuna melt we know and love today was first created out of pure, melty serendipity. The story dates back to the 1960s, when one distracted cook at a Woolworth's lunch counter in Charleston, South Carolina, is said to have accidentally dropped a scoop of tuna salad onto a sizzling grilled cheese sammie. One brave and curious customer later, who decided to give this new Franken-sammie a go, and a brand new comfort food classic was born.

More than half a century later, this half-sea, half-dairy hybrid has ridden the wave of glory far beyond its original diner roots. In fact, chefs across the world have taken this grilled cheese twist and placed their own unique spins on it. The results are savory celebrations that literally melt in your mouth.

We've reeled in some of the country's most beloved versions, each one bearing a blissful flavor pallet presenting not only culinary artistry, but also a savory story of place, taste, and a little tuna magic. Gather your appetite and get ready to take notes, because we're diving deep into the melty, toasty world of America's best tuna melts.