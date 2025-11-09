The Best Tuna Melt Sandwiches In The US
Legend has it that the traditional tuna melt we know and love today was first created out of pure, melty serendipity. The story dates back to the 1960s, when one distracted cook at a Woolworth's lunch counter in Charleston, South Carolina, is said to have accidentally dropped a scoop of tuna salad onto a sizzling grilled cheese sammie. One brave and curious customer later, who decided to give this new Franken-sammie a go, and a brand new comfort food classic was born.
More than half a century later, this half-sea, half-dairy hybrid has ridden the wave of glory far beyond its original diner roots. In fact, chefs across the world have taken this grilled cheese twist and placed their own unique spins on it. The results are savory celebrations that literally melt in your mouth.
We've reeled in some of the country's most beloved versions, each one bearing a blissful flavor pallet presenting not only culinary artistry, but also a savory story of place, taste, and a little tuna magic. Gather your appetite and get ready to take notes, because we're diving deep into the melty, toasty world of America's best tuna melts.
Golden Diner
Making tuna melt magic beneath the shadow of the iconic Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown, Golden Diner is where sandwich nostalgia and neighborhood flavor converge. Proud New Yorker Chef Sam Yoo opened the eatery with the vision of reinventing the classic diner with a distinctly local, and elevated, twist. His Sam's Tuna Melt definitely accomplishes this feat, and has become a thing of local legend. In fact, it just may be a big part of the reason it's nearly impossible to get reservations at this New York City restaurant.
It's served on perfectly griddled rye bread, layered with American cheese and packed with salt-and-vinegar kettle chips for an addictively satisfying crunch. This tuna melt sandwich has inspired viral copycats, TikTok trends, and even a New York Times article feature calling it one of the best in the city. Golden Diner doesn't just grill up comfort food. This unassuming NYC eatery remixes it through the lens of the city's rich melting pot.
Sam's Tuna Melt stands out, thanks to its crispy, tangy, creamy, and deeply satisfying flavor profile, as well as its nostalgia factor that effortlessly bridges generations of diner culture with a yummy wink to Asian influence. Locals line up at lunch for this crunchy, melty masterpiece, and for good reason.
(917) 472-7800
123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002
Clark Street Bakery
In La La Land, a city known for Hollywood stars playing flashy roles and constantly reinventing themselves, Clark Street Bakery's straightforward take on the tuna melt is refreshing. This sammie is the definition of simple done right, and we have founder Zack Hall to thank for it.
Hall decided to trade in his guitars for grains one day, and the rest is history. Now with four locations scattered around Los Angeles, Clark Street has earned a reputation for crusty, golden loaves that transform humble sandwiches into edible art. The tuna melt is the Mona Lisa of the menu. The magic of this menu pick is that you start with the bakery's perfectly toasted grilled cheese, then opt to "make it a tuna melt" (thus avoiding that hot debate of when exactly does a grilled cheese sandwich become a melt?)
Local media outlets have crowned it the best tuna melt in the city. Social media has raved about it, with reviews rating it near perfect on a scale of 1-10. While the debate may forever swirl around which cheese is best for a tuna melt, it's all about the bread here.
Various locations
Handsome Dan's
Handsome Dan's is equal parts bar, bodega, and bait shop nostalgia trip. It's a hole-in-the-wall local stop where you can sip a craft beer and bite into one of the state's most crave-worthy tuna melts all at once.
The eatery oozes charm and cool, rustic vibes, from its vinyl stools to its vintage taxidermy, and that unmistakable Texas "come as you are" warmth and welcome tacked on. Owner Josh Hare built it as a tribute to "Dan," a fictional outdoorsman who embodies honesty, craftsmanship, and old-school cool. That philosophy shines through in the Housemade Tuna Melt, which features a generous stack of fresh, daily-made tuna salad topped with sharp cheddar, crisp lettuce, tomato, and onion, all embraced in a big ol' Texas bear hug of thick sourdough from nearby New World Bakery.
Local reviewers have dubbed it as generous, while regulars swear it's one of the city's finest toasted sandwiches. The sammie arrives golden and gooey, accompanied with chips on the side and a satisfying crunch that makes you pause mid-conversation. Honestly, the whole place is a total vibe, one that reminds you why Austin keeps getting cooler by the bite.
(512) 240-2253
979 Springdale Rd STE 124, Austin, TX 78702
Appletree Deli
Appletree Deli reminds you just what real good food paired with true Southern hospitality tastes like. Family-owned and proudly local, Appletree is where Georgian lunchtime regulars gather to enjoy community, while also partaking of delicious sandwiches made with genuine care. The Appletree Tuna Melt may be a simple pairing of albacore white tuna and melted cheddar on golden grilled sourdough. However, its sublime taste just goes to show that, sometimes, simple is best.
Satisfied reviewers agree, with praise for the tuna sammie pouring in online. From commenters pointing to the melt as their ideal lunch pick to other applauding its freshness and comforting flavor profile, it should come as no surprise that this deli delicacy keeps customers coming back.
What began with two brothers and a family cheese steak recipe has become, thanks to a strong commitment to quality and community, a most beloved eatery. The fact that the deli also uses the freshest ingredients, grills every sandwich to order, and serves it all with a side of genuine Southern charm sure doesn't hurt, either.
(770) 475-2001
11706 Alpharetta Hwy #300, Roswell, GA 30076
Mikey and Mel´s Deli
Mikey & Mel's is a Maryland-based Jewish-style deli with two locations that was dreamed up by two brothers back in 2020. The local eateries are aimed at celebrating the golden age of delis with a modern and distinctly Maryland twist.
The Overstuffed Tuna Melt here more than lives up to its name. To say portions are generous is an understatement. Available in "Mikey" (regular) or "Mel" (massive) size, this sammie comes stacked high with tuna salad, Swiss, tomato, and onion, all collectively holding a fiesta of flavor on your bread of choice. It's thick, melty — and again — huge. It refuses to skimp on the good stuff, just like the old-school delis of New York never would.
Reviewers gush over the good flavor and sheer size, and it is perfectly paired with sweet potato fries and a trip to the now iconic all-you-can-eat pickle bar (Clearly, pickles are having a moment!). In fact, grabbing a dill will be the only pickle involved in your decision to come dine here — the rest is a no-brainer.
Various locations
Lazy Mike's Delicatessen
If you want to know the best way to build an ice cream sundae and master the tuna melt, the owners at Lazy Mike's Delicatessen have got you. What began in 1996 as Lazy Sundae — a neighborhood ice cream parlor run by siblings David and Rebecca Tax — has now evolved into a beloved corner deli serving all-day breakfast, locally famous desserts, and one of the area's most satisfying tuna melts around.
With Swiss cheese oozing over hearty tuna salad on grilled rye, this sammie has been praised as fantastic and lauded for its absolutely loaded, full-of-tuna flavor profile. While savoring each bite, you can almost imagine Mike himself (the siblings' late father and namesake of the deli) smiling down on you in approval.
The success of the sammie and business should come as no surprise. The Taxes are serial restaurateurs with heart, having brought edible joy to Virginian locals for nearly three decades. We would say this sibling duo hit a home run with this newest neighborhood nook. The tuna sammies melt like magic, the ice cream scoops bring smiles, and everyone's treated like family.
(703) 532-5299
7049 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22046
Agi´s Counter
At Agi's Counter in Brooklyn, Chef Jeremy Salamon's tuna melt supersedes the mere sandwich category and catapults itself into edible family heirloom territory. You could say this wildly popular menu item is really more of a nostalgic origin story, sandwiched between slices of golden griddled potato Pullman bread. Oh, and there is tuna, and cheese ... a copious amount of cheese.
Named after his Hungarian Jewish grandmother, Agi, a Holocaust survivor who cooked with heart, Salamon's cafe aims to honor her memory by blending the warmth of family with the finesse of modern Brooklyn dining. Agi's tuna melt is arguably the fanciest of its kind in New York, proudly showcasing rich, silky tuna layered with Alpine cheddar, fresh dill, and a tangy mustard slaw on the side. Patrons can even add a fried egg to really elevate the comfort food while simultaneously putting all other NYC tuna melt sammies to shame.
Basically, think of it like the best sandwich selection straight from Grandma's kitchen, but with a Michelin mindset. The result is a tuna melt that feels both rooted in history and also wildly of the modern moment — and that is one multiple personality that is anything but disordered.
(718) 822-7833
818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Birdee Bakery
Birdee Bakery, one of Williamsburg's newest culinary hotspots birthed from Michelin-trained chef Renata Ameni, is rewriting what cafe comfort food can be, one buttery pastry layer at a time. Located inside the historic Domino Sugar Factory redevelopment, Birdee is a sugar-and-butter-scented dream that blends nostalgia and impeccable design with some serious culinary chops.
Here, amid the decadently delicious sea of za'atar danishes and Italian butter cookies, one savory star shines. We are talking about the Birdee Bakery croissant tuna melt. Flaky, golden, and filled with a creamy tuna salad, mozzarella, and tomato, it's a distinctly French twist on the diner classic that reviewers can't seem to stop talking about — and honestly, they're right to get gabbin'.
Ameni, who first cut her culinary teeth at Eleven Madison Park and Manresa, opened Birdee as a heartfelt project. It was also a tribute to both her late mentor Jamal James Kent and her own multicultural roots. Patrons can expect to taste warmth in every bite at Birdee, from the delicate pastries to the inventive sandwiches — like that tuna melt — that feel both comforting and new.
(Order Online)
316 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Fralia's
Fralia's in Old Town Saginaw might not have crystal chandeliers or serve diners on the finest china. What it does have is heart, hustle, and one heck of a tuna melt. This counter-service gem has earned a cult following for its fresh, no-frills sandwiches, soups, and salads served with Midwestern pizazz and a side of potato chips.
The house favorite here is the Tuna Melt, made with white albacore tuna salad, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and honey mustard, all tucked in toasted whole wheat bread. It may not be a flashy sammie, but reviewers call it outstanding. Pair it with a cup of soup or a cookie the size of your hand, and you've got yourself the perfect Michigan lunch.
Owner-operated and deeply ingrained in the local community, Fralia's has become a hub where regulars like to linger, out-of-towners make detours to dine, and the general consensus is: yes please, and we would like some more. Place your order at the counter as you chat with the friendly staff, and listen for your name to be called. No fanciful fuss required.
(989) 799-0111
422 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI 48602
Fishmonger
Let's talk about Fishmonger (the exciting eatery, not your neighborhood seafood slinger). What started as a sleek seafood market–meets–cafe in Atlanta has now expanded to a second location in Nashville, bringing with it the kind of ocean-fresh energy that's hard to find inland.
The tuna melt here is nothing short of pure art, featuring thick, wild-caught tuna (brought in fresh daily and marinated for days), stacked on freshly baked sourdough, then grilled to an ideal golden crunch. Reviewers deem it delicious, and even the iconic Michelin Guide agrees. This, friends, is not your typical fried fish shack. Here at Fishmonger, every detail, from the fresh buttered bread to the ocean-bright flavor, has been painstakingly prepared with precision and good taste.
Among the Fishmonger clientele, you'll find a refreshingly eclectic mix of seafood lovers, foodies with phones ready, and regulars who just can't seem to resist the melt. Fishmonger has managed to bring the coast to two cities, and in doing so, has elevated the old fashioned run-of-the-mill tuna melt into something downright poetic (or maybe more like magical music and lyrics for the Nashville crowd).
Various locations
Blue Sky Cafe
Tucked away in a sleepy little enclave in the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibes at Blue Sky Cafe are as sunny as the name suggests. As for the tuna melt? Absolute perfection. This family-run cafe situated just outside Asheville, North Carolina has been winning hearts (and stomachs) since new owners Steve and Val Leeson took the reins in 2024, bringing hospitality know-how, genuine warmth, and dazzlingly good taste to every plate.
The house-made tuna salad, mixed with crisp apples, onions, and celery, has become somewhat of a local legend in these parts. When it's grilled up with your choice of cheese on fresh bread, it transforms into a melt that regulars claim is the best in the Asheville area and even better than homemade. Add a side of the famously good Blue Sky coleslaw, and you've got comfort food that somehow manages to feel elevated without an ounce of snobbery.
The Leesons' story only adds to the charm. Val, a hospitality veteran from Brazil, and Steve, originally from England, turned the cafe into a true family operation, where even their kids pitch in. The vibe is laid-back, the decor is homey, and the food is fresh and soulful. We will have the tuna melt, and an order of that, please.
(828) 684-1247
3987 Hendersonville Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732
Surry Hills Coffee
Down in Miami's Little River district, an Aussie accent meets tropical sunshine at Surry Hills Coffee, the first U.S. outpost of a beloved cafe brand inspired by Sydney's coolest neighborhood. Known for its minimalist design, great coffee, and beachy energy, this cafe brings a little Down Under flavor to Florida's beachy brunch scene.
At the center of it all is a tuna melt that's making waves. Served on multigrain sourdough with creamy tuna salad, melted American cheese, and crunchy cucumber pickles, it's crispy, melty, and as satisfying as a sunny day spent on the golden Miami sands. Reviewers call it amazing, recommending it as a must-try, but be warned! It is definitely the kind of sandwich that just might make you wish you were on Bondi Beach enjoying every bite.
One more reason to want to support this eatery and run to taste this tuna melt? The team behind Surry Hills champions local producers, fresh ingredients, and what it calls "honest cuisine."
(305) 456-6787
8226 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
Brio Brio Bakery and Cafe
Brio Brio Bakery & Cafe is a Lake Forest gem born from a daughter's memories of baking with her mom. That same sweet nostalgic energy is brought to every loaf and buttery brioche. The slogan says it all: "Life is scrumptious!"
The tuna melt here is a revelation, featuring albacore tuna, marinated tomato, mozzarella, and Parmesan. It's creamy without being too heavy, and manages to achieve being crispy but not greasy with the elegance so synonymous with Japanese precision. Online reviewers are elated to have found Japan-quality in a corner of Lake Forest, with many claiming the tuna melt as one of the best sandwiches in Orange County.
It's a melt that transcends cafe fare by being thoughtfully crafted and beautifully assembled. It is artful as the pastries glowing behind the glass counter, and one savory selection that stands out among the sweet. The menu item is so popular, we would wager it might even meet Ina Garten's standards for her favorite go-to comfort sandwich and certified classic pick.
(949) 773-8418
22681 Lake Forest Dr Ste A1-A, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Palace Diner
Palace Diner may look like a relic from another era, but the tuna melt here will prove to you its menu is still relevant, and beloved, today. The tuna melt (technically, the "make-it-a-melt" version of the tuna salad sandwich) is nothing short of a flavor symphony.
Served on buttery, griddled challah with iceberg lettuce, pickles, and mayo, it balances all the good things: crispy, creamy, tangy. Fans online call it life-changing, and we do not think that's a hyperbole. Instagram reels show melted cheese stretching for what feels like miles in cinematic slow motion. We'd safely say this tuna melt has its fans, and they are very vocal about their adoration.
Head to Palace Diner and you'll likely have to wait for a seat (and maybe share elbow space with a stranger), but every minute will be worth it when that seafood-riddled, cheesy melt revelation hits the plate.
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Methodology
To identify America's most marvelous tuna melts, we scoured reviews, menus, and firsthand accounts across every region. Each pick earned enthusiastic praise from locals and critics alike for freshness, balance, and that essential "melt factor."
We also favored independent cafes and delis that bring unique regional or cultural flair to the tuna melt classic. This helped round out our final selections.