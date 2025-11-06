The Southern Breakfast Chain That Cracker Barrel Is Running Into The Ground
Cracker Barrel has become not only a household name since it opened in 1969, but something of a restaurant empire. In 2019, Cracker Barrel purchased Maple Street Biscuit Company to add to its brand acquisitions. Beloved for its spicy chicken breakfast sandwiches as well as flaky, sweet biscuits, this chain had 28 locations at the time it was bought (not including the five franchise locations). Over the next five years, the company more than doubled that number to 69 location of this Southern-inspired breakfast chain.
Unfortunately, there have been signs that Cracker Barrel isn't doing so well, and one such sign is the numerous store closures. This includes locations of businesses they own apart from their flagship name, including 14 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations shuttering in October 2025.
Considering that Maple Street Biscuit Company was planning four new locations earlier in the year, this is a massive shift away from its previously rocketing growth. More than that, company representatives have made it known that they are not looking to grow the brand for a while. This is by no means one of the biggest changes in Cracker Barrel history, but it's still one that may come as a shock to fans of the brand. So, why exactly is this happening, and is there an end in sight?
Why Cracker Barrel is shuttering so many locations
For a brand that has appeared on Food Network's "Guilty Pleasures" and previously had rave reviews, it seems confusing as to why it'd be the first to get the axe. No stranger to controversy (such as the uproar around the Cracker Barrel logo change earlier this year), the parent company isn't hesitant about taking big risks. In fact, that botched rebrand attempt may be part of what caused the mass closure of Maple Street Biscuit Company eateries.
Execs at Cracker Barrel have made it abundantly clear that their flagship restaurant is their top priority. This means that other brands and properties Cracker Barrel owns are secondary. If the parent company isn't doing well, they are expendable. The backlash against Cracker Barrel's logo change caused a dip in popularity as well as a loss of customers. A 4.4% cut in profits means the company has needed to downsize in some capacity, and it prefers to trim the fat of restaurants not carrying the brand name.
Another factor may be a decline in quality noted by some Maple Street Biscuit faithful. Reddit users and reviewers have taken note that, since being acquired by Cracker Barrel, the company simply hasn't had the same high-grade offerings. This has led to a decline in patronage. One general manager stated that the Maple Street Biscuit Company brand was originally bought to help Cracker Barrel stay afloat. So, if it's not currently doing that, then Maple Street Biscuits are one of the easiest locations to cut in order for Cracker Barrel to right the ship.
What does the future hold for Maple Street Biscuit Company?
As of November 2025, no new Maple Street Biscuit Company closures have been announced. However, that doesn't mean more aren't coming. Chief executive officer Julie Fells told Nation's Restaurant News, "There's a lot to love about Maple Street. It's great food, it's got a nice weekend business. But right now we are really focused on growing Cracker Barrel and returning it to strength." This can basically be translated as: Whether this breakfast restaurant chain succeeds or fails isn't the main goal. It is still very much on the chopping block if need be.
Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel restaurants themselves are starting to look a lot different than we're used to. The old logo may be back, but that doesn't mean execs are done making major tweaks to the brand. In trying to keep up with trends and marketing, Cracker Barrel is attempting to modernize its locations and menu offerings, though it has paused on previous remodeling plans after consumers voiced discontent at the idea. Whether or not this ploy for a younger market will work remains to be seen, but if the reaction to its failed new logo is anything to go by, Maple Street Biscuit Company might want to prepare for even more shutdowns.