The Southern Breakfast Chain That Cracker Barrel Is Running Into The Ground

Cracker Barrel has become not only a household name since it opened in 1969, but something of a restaurant empire. In 2019, Cracker Barrel purchased Maple Street Biscuit Company to add to its brand acquisitions. Beloved for its spicy chicken breakfast sandwiches as well as flaky, sweet biscuits, this chain had 28 locations at the time it was bought (not including the five franchise locations). Over the next five years, the company more than doubled that number to 69 location of this Southern-inspired breakfast chain.

Unfortunately, there have been signs that Cracker Barrel isn't doing so well, and one such sign is the numerous store closures. This includes locations of businesses they own apart from their flagship name, including 14 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations shuttering in October 2025.

Considering that Maple Street Biscuit Company was planning four new locations earlier in the year, this is a massive shift away from its previously rocketing growth. More than that, company representatives have made it known that they are not looking to grow the brand for a while. This is by no means one of the biggest changes in Cracker Barrel history, but it's still one that may come as a shock to fans of the brand. So, why exactly is this happening, and is there an end in sight?