Add More Counter Space Using This Everyday Item You Already Use

One issue with having a tiny kitchen is its limited counter space. While you can remove some things from your kitchen counter to free up space or be mindful of everyday items you leave on it, the area where you can safely and comfortably work will largely remain the same. That is, until you realize that you can use a cutting board to extend your counter. The trick is to put it over an open drawer. This will give you an extra surface you can use while preparing food.

However, you don't want to overload the drawer with heavy chopping, as this can damage the metal slides and the drawer itself. It would be better to chop up or do the cutting on the counter, and just use this extended surface as some sort of a staging area for ingredients, serving platters, and mixing bowls. Be sure not to burden it with so much weight, though, as this can also ruin the drawer underneath.

If your kitchen counter does not have drawers below it, then you can do this storage trick over the sink, provided your board is big enough to cover it. What's good about this alternative is that it provides a more stable base than just an open drawer. It also makes cleanup easier since you can just direct the peels and scraps into the drain or compost bin afterward. If your board doesn't fit the sink, move it over the burners of your stovetop. This will also give you an equally sturdy surface to work on.