Add More Counter Space Using This Everyday Item You Already Use
One issue with having a tiny kitchen is its limited counter space. While you can remove some things from your kitchen counter to free up space or be mindful of everyday items you leave on it, the area where you can safely and comfortably work will largely remain the same. That is, until you realize that you can use a cutting board to extend your counter. The trick is to put it over an open drawer. This will give you an extra surface you can use while preparing food.
However, you don't want to overload the drawer with heavy chopping, as this can damage the metal slides and the drawer itself. It would be better to chop up or do the cutting on the counter, and just use this extended surface as some sort of a staging area for ingredients, serving platters, and mixing bowls. Be sure not to burden it with so much weight, though, as this can also ruin the drawer underneath.
If your kitchen counter does not have drawers below it, then you can do this storage trick over the sink, provided your board is big enough to cover it. What's good about this alternative is that it provides a more stable base than just an open drawer. It also makes cleanup easier since you can just direct the peels and scraps into the drain or compost bin afterward. If your board doesn't fit the sink, move it over the burners of your stovetop. This will also give you an equally sturdy surface to work on.
The many uses of cutting boards in the kitchen
Technically speaking, you need more than one cutting board in the kitchen: one for cutting meat and another for fruits and veggies. Even better if you stock up more, so you don't have to worry when it's time to throw out an old cutting board. Another reason to have plenty of these utensils is that, aside from storing them for future use, you can utilize some of them beyond their intended purpose of acting as a stable base when cutting, slicing, and chopping up ingredients.
A large cutting board can be a serving tray for cheeses, breads, cold cuts, or appetizers, kind of like a charcuterie board. This will help you ace a rustic presentation when you have guests over and eliminate the need for extra platters. When baking bread and pastries, the board can serve as a rolling station for dough because of its smooth surface. Since most cutting boards are built to be tough, you can also use one as a protective surface for certain kitchen appliances that vibrate or move, such as mixers and blenders. Doing so will protect your counter from scratches and any possible damage from the vibrations.