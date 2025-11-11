Here's How Much Longer Frozen Proteins Take To Cook In An Instant Pot

Pressure cookers, including the Instant Pot, are designed to lock in steam. This helps food cook much faster than in a conventional oven or slow cooker. Heck, it can even cook rice better than a rice cooker. But, when you're starting with frozen meat, the machine has to put in more work to bring everything up to a safe internal temperature. That initial thawing happens inside the pot during pressurization, and it's why you need to tack on extra time to your recipe.

Take chicken thighs, as an example. If you normally cook them for 10 minutes under pressure when thawed, frozen ones need closer to 15 minutes. That 50% bump is a safe rule of thumb, ensuring the meat reaches the right temperature to eat without worry. The same goes for beef, pork, and fish, so don't think the type of meat dictates whether or not you should add extra time. Sure, thinner cuts may not need a full 50% increase, but larger, denser proteins, such as roasts, definitely do.

One of the most important details to remember is the liquid. Since the Instant Pot relies on steam to build pressure, and frozen foods can release less moisture at first. Make sure whatever meat you're cooking is covered in broth, water, or sauce. Doing it this way not only helps the pot pressurize properly, it also prevents food from sticking or drying out; that extra liquid often becomes a flavorful base for gravy or soup, so it's a win-win.