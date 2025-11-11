Why Restaurant Salsa Is Always Better Than What You Make At Home

It's surprisingly easy to make homemade salsa. All you really have to do is chop or blend a variety of vegetables and season to taste. Given how simple it is, going to a restaurant and realizing its salsa is far superior to yours can be infuriating. How exactly do restaurants achieve a level of flavor that always seems to evade you? To solve the mystery, The Takeout spoke to Maycoll Calderón, executive chef at Cuna at The Standard East Village in New York.

Calderón has a simple answer to the riddle. "Restaurant salsa often tastes better because of technique, not just ingredients. In restaurants, we use direct flame, wood fire, or cast-iron heat to char the tomatoes, tomatillos, and chiles. That smokiness builds layers of flavor that you can't get from raw blending. It's rustic, but intentional," he explains. This is why home cooks often fail at imitating restaurant salsa, even when using the same ingredients.

The good news is this is very easy to fix. "Roast everything — tomatoes, tomatillos, garlic, onions, and chiles — over open heat. Blend less than you think; leave texture. And season at the end with salt and a squeeze of lime to wake everything up. Salsa should taste alive, not blended to death," Calderón recommends.