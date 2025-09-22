The Step You're Forgetting To Take When Making Salsa That's Costing You Big Time

If you've dealt with enough salsa red flags when dining at Mexican restaurants, you know there's never a bad time to start making your own. There are lots of little tricks to pull extra flavor out of your concoction of tomatoes, chiles, and lime juice; which you'll probably be seasoning with cumin or black pepper. Just keep in mind that you don't always need spice to make your salsa sing. For example, you should always be letting your homemade salsa rest, even (especially) if you're still planning to add seasoning.

For salsa help, we spoke to David Montelongo Merlo, the chef de cuisine at Ceiba, a contemporary Mexican restaurant at Conrad Orlando at Evermore. Merlo stresses that homemade salsa needs time to relax before you season it, explaining, "Fresh ingredients, such as tomatoes, onions, chiles, cilantro, and lime juice, all have strong flavors and their own moisture. When you first blend or chop them, the flavors are sharp and separate."

Salsa can certainly be served right after you're finished mixing it — and hungry guests won't mind. Still, by allowing the salsa to rest, you give those sharp ingredients time to mingle, as Merlo notes. This gives the salsa a more balanced and blended flavor. Afterward, by all means, you can start seasoning.