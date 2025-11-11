The Simple Ingredient Swap For More Flavorful Poached Eggs

The first step to poaching eggs in broth involves making sure that the liquid isn't too salty since, as Nelson Serrano-Bahri informs us, "Excess sodium toughens whites." If you're using homemade stock and you've salted it generously, add some water to lower the concentration. You'll also need to remove any surface fat, since this will make for a better appearance and what Serrano-Bahri calls a cleaner flavor.

Once you've got the stock sorted out, bring it to a simmer, but don't let it come to a boil. "Vigorous boiling tears the whites; gentle convection helps them wrap neatly," says Serrano-Bahri. If you want the egg whites to look neater and cook more quickly, you can pour in one to two teaspoons of vinegar per quart of water. When the water is simmering, crack each egg into a cup, dish, or ramekin and slide it into the water near the surface. Poach the eggs for three to four minutes, which should be long enough to firm up the whites while leaving the yolk soft.

If your broth is greasy or has a very strong flavor, you might want to dip the eggs in warm water to rinse them off before eating. Conversely, for intensified broth flavor, sprinkle some cooking liquid over the eggs if you'll be eating them as part of a noodle or rice bowl, or salad. If you prefer poached eggs with toast or English muffins, reduce and thicken the liquid to keep the bread from becoming soggy.