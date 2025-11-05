Dollar Tree's New Holiday Glasses Are So Cute, You'd Never Know They're From A Dollar Store
With the holidays fast approaching, cookies and candy canes will soon take center stage in many households across the country. And then there's all the Christmassy flair –- tinsel, colored lights, and stockings hung with care. Plate and glassware will also begin to exhibit all the symbols that embody the season of giving, and if festive cocktail glasses are on your need-to-buy list this holiday season, Dollar Tree might have just what you're looking for.
All the visual enhancements folks display around the house during the winter can put a strain on your wallet before you know it. Fortunately, Dollar Tree is famous for offering folks a bargain on various holiday products. This year, the discount retailer has 10.5-ounce rocks glasses available in three different designs for just $1.50 a piece. Whether it's cute snowmen, colorful candy canes, or gingerbread cookies smiling wide that get you feeling the spirit of the season, Dollar Tree should be your go-to destination for winter barware on the cheap.
Of course, you'll have to check your local Dollar Tree to confirm they are in stock. Additionally, the buck fifty price can vary regionally. But for that low price, it's worth making the trip to see for yourself.
Similar holiday glasses cost far more
Dollar Tree's seasonal barware looks eerily similar to other glasses sporting festive caricatures, but for a fraction of the price. You could purchase some cheery Anchor Hocking lowballs from Walmart showcasing poinsettias and ribbons at a price of $22.99 for a set of four. Or if you really wanted to splurge, William Sonoma has hand-blown tumblers with Christmas themes selling for $72 for four. But do you really want to break the bank on glasses you're only going to pull out a couple of months out of the year?
Of all the different types of cocktail glasses you can buy, you can never go wrong with a simple rocks glass. Whether you're in the mood for a whiskey sour or a whiskey smash (or hold the smash and sour and just pour in your favorite bourbon over ice), rocks glasses combine versatility with a timeless, classy look –- now with a splash of seasonal pizazz at Dollar Tree. And don't forget to let the most beloved holiday personality get in on the action. Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa is for amateurs –- make him a memorable seasonal cocktail to enjoy from a festive glass, and he'll be at your house first next year.