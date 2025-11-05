Dollar Tree's New Holiday Glasses Are So Cute, You'd Never Know They're From A Dollar Store

With the holidays fast approaching, cookies and candy canes will soon take center stage in many households across the country. And then there's all the Christmassy flair –- tinsel, colored lights, and stockings hung with care. Plate and glassware will also begin to exhibit all the symbols that embody the season of giving, and if festive cocktail glasses are on your need-to-buy list this holiday season, Dollar Tree might have just what you're looking for.

All the visual enhancements folks display around the house during the winter can put a strain on your wallet before you know it. Fortunately, Dollar Tree is famous for offering folks a bargain on various holiday products. This year, the discount retailer has 10.5-ounce rocks glasses available in three different designs for just $1.50 a piece. Whether it's cute snowmen, colorful candy canes, or gingerbread cookies smiling wide that get you feeling the spirit of the season, Dollar Tree should be your go-to destination for winter barware on the cheap.

Of course, you'll have to check your local Dollar Tree to confirm they are in stock. Additionally, the buck fifty price can vary regionally. But for that low price, it's worth making the trip to see for yourself.