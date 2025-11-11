What's Common In American Drinks Is Almost Non-Existent In Europe

Different cultures have different food and beverage practices, and some of them might come as quite a shock. For example, in the United States, we like our refreshing beverages iced and cold. In some other parts of the world, however, that's generally not the norm. In European countries, especially, when you order a soda or glass of water, you might find that it comes out only slightly chilled, or even at room temperature. What you're least likely to see are ice cubes, as iced drinks are just not common in Europe.

That's right! You won't find a Coke poured over ice in most establishments, and you won't be able to get your favorite iced coffee when in Europe. This isn't some urban legend or Internet prank either, and people can actually get a little testy about the subject online.

One Reddit user recalled a trip to France where they "went to a grocery store to buy water and picked one out from the 'fridge' section and it was almost room temperature." Another said, " ... why do people overseas drink room-temperature water? It's gross." However, not everyone feels this way. A Reddit user said, "My mouth hurts, and every time I don't mention 'no ice' in restaurants, I've regretted it ... " Another Redditor mused, "I don't get the point of ice unless you want to cool down from the heat." So, whether or not you try to avoid ice when traveling in Europe, ice will likely avoid you.