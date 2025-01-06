Why You Won't Find The Iced Coffee You Know And Love In Europe

Most European countries with high levels of tourism cater to tourists by having iced coffee, as we know it in certain cafés in the States. However, most of a country's traditional cafés do not sell iced coffee. In general, ice in Europe is rarer than in the U.S. If you ask for water, expect it to come without ice. If you order a soda like Coca-Cola, expect them to serve it in a separate can or bottle with just a few ice cubes on the side.

In Italy, where it's sometimes common to add a squeeze of lemon juice to espresso, the coffee culture is to stand at an espresso counter, slowly enjoying your drink while chatting with the barista and fellow coffee sippers. Most popular espresso-based coffee drinks have Italian names, so it makes sense that these are also popular in Italian cafés. American iced coffee is most likely not on the menu at traditional Italian coffee shops. If you ask for coffee with ice, they will probably pour espresso or long-brewed coffee over a few ice cubes.

Coffee in France is quite similar to Italy, though the standing-at-the-counter culture is less common. A single or double espresso is arguably the most popular, but the other typical espresso drinks are also common orders. Finding a typical American iced coffee is easier in tourism-heavy cities like Paris and Nice.