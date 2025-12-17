There are many canned foods to avoid at all costs, but canned peas are not one of them. In fact, this pantry staple is actually a bit underrated when talking about various salad recipes that involve chicken and fish. That's likely because not everyone's aware of how much depth it adds to the mix without requiring extra prep work. In tuna salads, the natural sweetness of peas can offset the briny flavor of the fish, while their soft and creamy consistency offers a different texture in every bite.

To incorporate canned peas in your tuna salad, first drain the peas to remove the juice they're soaked in. Excess liquid can alter the flavor of your salad, so be sure your peas are dry before you add them. Gently fold them in toward the end of your tuna salad preparation so you don't end up crushing them. You may also just toss them in after you have chilled your salad, so the peas remain vibrant and firm. As for brands, always go for the one that places high on food site rankings, such as That's Smart! Sweet Peas, Hy-Vee Sweet Peas, Le Sueur Very Young Small Sweet Peas, or Del Monte's Very Young Small Sweet Peas. If you are on a budget, store-brand canned peas may also work just as well for this dish.