The Jersey Mike's Ordering Mistake That's Leaving You With Fewer Options

While it's not controversial to say that Jersey Mike's Subs is one of the sandwich chains known for its high-quality bread, meat, and cheese, some may have the perception that the chain falls short as far as its customizability. However, this belief might come from simply not knowing just how many things you can add to any given sandwich at the restaurant chain. In fact, you don't even need to hack the Jersey Mike's menu to get some incredible options for your sandwich. All you need to do is take a look at the Jersey Mike's app and find the several toppings and condiments that you might not have known it had at its disposal.

When this mistake is made, it typically comes from a general lack of advertising for toppings inside of Jersey Mike's locations. This results in some customers not looking past onions, lettuce, tomatoes, an olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, spices (the toppings included when ordering a sub Mike's Way), and mayo as options for their sandwiches. However, there are additional condiments and toppings found on the app that you can get free of charge, as well as a few more that come with a small upcharge on your sandwich.