The Jersey Mike's Ordering Mistake That's Leaving You With Fewer Options
While it's not controversial to say that Jersey Mike's Subs is one of the sandwich chains known for its high-quality bread, meat, and cheese, some may have the perception that the chain falls short as far as its customizability. However, this belief might come from simply not knowing just how many things you can add to any given sandwich at the restaurant chain. In fact, you don't even need to hack the Jersey Mike's menu to get some incredible options for your sandwich. All you need to do is take a look at the Jersey Mike's app and find the several toppings and condiments that you might not have known it had at its disposal.
When this mistake is made, it typically comes from a general lack of advertising for toppings inside of Jersey Mike's locations. This results in some customers not looking past onions, lettuce, tomatoes, an olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, spices (the toppings included when ordering a sub Mike's Way), and mayo as options for their sandwiches. However, there are additional condiments and toppings found on the app that you can get free of charge, as well as a few more that come with a small upcharge on your sandwich.
Jersey Mike's lesser-known toppings are total game changers
For starters, while many know that Jersey Mike's allows you to get mustard on your sandwich, not everyone is aware that there are actually three different types of the condiment to choose from. Beyond yellow mustard, the sandwich chain also offers honey mustard and spicy brown mustard, the latter of which is especially popular among many Jersey Mike's diehards.
Alternatively, while pickles are a popular add-on not included in the group of Mike's Way toppings, pickled jalapeño peppers and banana peppers are less commonly known about and can give your sandwich a much-needed boost in heat. The chain also offers Hot Chopped Pepper Relish, a red spread that can similarly upgrade your sandwich if you're a fan of spice. As for the toppings that cost a bit extra to add to your sandwich, any sub that doesn't already include bacon or pepperoni can add either one to it for around $2.50. Or, if you want even more heat, Mike's Hot Honey, a sauce that's taken the world by storm in recent years, was put on the menu at Jersey Mike's in early 2025 and costs an extra $0.75.