Jacques Pépin's Favorite Childhood Dish Is A Recipe Unique To His Family

When I was a young 20-something, on my own for the first time, I couldn't afford extra expenses, so I didn't have cable (This was way before streaming services). As a result, I watched a lot of public television and it was during this time that I fell in love with Jacques Pépin's cooking lessons. The legendary French-born chef and beloved host of several PBS cooking shows, Pépin showed Americans that French food didn't have to be super fancy — in fact, it could be a very approachable cuisine. He often tells personal stories while he's cooking his recipes, like his eggs Jeannette. It could be described as a spin on deviled eggs, but it is a totally unique dish Pépin's mother used to cook when he was a boy. Fortunately for his fans, he now shares it with them.

Pépin himself gave the dish the name "eggs Jeannette," in honor of his mother. To make them, he hard cooks six eggs, cools them in an ice bath, peels them, and cuts each egg in half to separate the whites from the yolks. Pépin crushes the yolks with garlic, parsley, milk, salt, and pepper to make a paste. He sets some of this mixture aside (which will go into a dressing) but places the rest in the hollowed egg whites, flattening the tops. He then places the stuffed eggs, yolk side down, in a hot skillet with oil and browns the tops. The eggs are served with a dressing Pépin quickly whisks together that's composed of the egg mixture, olive oil, vinegar, and mustard. They're like warm deviled eggs but with a browned, toasty, crusty top, and brightened by a tangy dressing.