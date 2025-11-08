You Probably Never Realized What Cream Of Tartar Really Is

Careful observers may note, when looking at a small bowl of cream of tartar, that it is neither particularly creamy nor particularly like anything we'd call "tartar." In fact, some may confuse it with the tartar sauce that goes perfectly with fried fish and can be made with just three ingredients. But no — cream of tartar is a powder, most commonly used to lend acidity and dimension to baked goods. As for what this curious white powder is made of, the answer lies in the winemaking process.

You see, grapes contain something called tartaric acid, which crystallizes as wine ages. The result is something called potassium bitartrate, which you will often find lining the inside of a cask or along the bottom of a cork. As you might expect from something called "tartaric acid," these crystals are quite acidic, and they can be utilized when baking in order to help cakes and cookies rise. They also lend just a touch of acid to the flavor, usually in a pleasant way. The word "cream" in its name refers not to its consistency, but to its status as a desirable byproduct, in the same way one may refer to "cream rising to the top."