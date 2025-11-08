Here's What Happens If You Try To Use Espresso Beans In A Drip Coffee Maker

Using coffee labeled as espresso in your drip coffee maker won't hurt you or your coffeemaker, luckily, but there are a few things to consider when making drip coffee using espresso grounds. First, espresso roasted coffees are almost universally much darker than coffee roasted specifically for drip. This means your coffee will come out incredibly rich, bold, and dark. Keep in mind that because it's not made with nine bars of atmospheric pressure like proper espresso, it won't have crema. (Though if you want espresso at home you can always try a Moka Pot.) If you don't love bold, rich drip coffee it might be best to avoid using espresso roasted beans. If drip coffee is never black enough for you, all power to you. Go ahead and drink the darkest roasted espresso you can find, just don't expect the darker roast to give you a bigger caffeine buzz.

Arguably the most important factor to consider when picking your coffee is grind size. Grind size refers to how big the particles of the ground coffee are. The larger the grind, the bigger the particles, and the easier it is for water to pass through. The smaller the grind, the slower the water passes through. The slower the water moves through the grinds, the more flavorful compounds the water can extract. Using espresso coffee in a drip machine will result in what we baristas call over-extracted coffee. The coffee sits in the water for too long which often means a bitter cup of coffee, and that's not good.