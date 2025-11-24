Why It Pays To Handwrite The Recipes You Love

We've all been there: You randomly Google ingredients to find a recipe that's perfect for a quick and easy weekday dinner, and end up making a meal that you love, and know you'll want to cook again and again. How do you save the recipe? You could stash the link in a spreadsheet, add it to your overflowing bookmarked folder, or simply rely on the fate of the algorithm to bring it up the next time you search a similar string of ingredients. You could even use a recipe organization app if you're feeling fancy. However, there's a pretty strong case to be made that the best option is refreshingly old-school: write it down.

Yes, writing a recipe by hand takes more time and effort than copying and pasting a link, but it more than pays off in practical and sentimental value. Writing helps us remember things better, so the mere act of writing the recipe down is a useful memory aid. What's more, links don't last forever. Beloved internet recipes often get taken down, never to be seen (or cooked) again. A whopping 38% of webpages that existed in 2013 were no longer available as of 2024, according to data from the Pew Research Center, and that could very well include the recipe for those incredible no-bake cookies you whipped up a few Christmases ago.