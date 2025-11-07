Native New Yorker Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Pizza Isn't Even From NYC

Chef, author, and Food Network regular, Alex Guarnaschelli, has strong ties to New York City. She grew up in Manhattan and still calls the Big Apple home. Like many New Yorkers, Guarnaschelli takes her pizza seriously, and considering that the city's best pizza places are some of the most famous in the world, one would assume her preferred pie comes from one of the thousands of spots in her hometown. But when she wants something special, the host of "Alex vs. America" heads across the Hudson River to Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City, New Jersey.

As to what makes the pizza company owned by Dan Richer so special, Guarnaschelli told Tasting Table, "It's the whole thing. It's everything that Dan is doing there. He makes his own cultured butter. He makes his own bread. By the way, do not sleep on the desserts there. They are as good as the pizza." The pizza selections at Razza are incredibly creative, but Guarnaschelli specifically enjoys the restaurant's Margherita pies, suggesting, "I'm a Margherita person because I think a Margherita is the test of a place. It's the benchmark and I always have it and I love it."

Razza offers three different Margherita pizzas; the standard Margherita is made with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sea salt, basil, and California extra virgin olive oil; the East Coast Margherita features crushed tomatoes, Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella, and basil; and the Yellow Margherita naturally comes with yellow tomato purée, basil, and Jersey Girl fresh mozzarella.