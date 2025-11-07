Give Ramen A Flavor Upgrade With This Effortless Canned Soup Trick

While instant ramen has a reputation for being a "struggle meal," or something that you eat when you're in a hurry and don't have time to cook a more elaborate dish, it can also be the base for something truly delicious. While there are plenty of flavors of instant ramen to choose from if you want to try new tastes without sacrificing convenience, there's another ultra-quick, super easy way to make instant ramen richer and more flavorful. Even better, you can add extra protein and/or vegetables in the process. Simply make your instant ramen with canned soup in place of some of the water. Ramen is arguably already a soup, so this trick is really just doubling down.

But it has as many different combinations as there are varieties of canned soup. For instance, chicken noodle soup, combined with instant ramen, can make for a hearty, comforting, and noodle-heavy meal, while minestrone ramen is a filling and savory treat packed with vegetables, including a source of protein from the beans. Feel free to experiment with your favorite canned soup varieties, but be aware that, depending on the kind of canned soup you use, you might want to ditch the seasoning packet the ramen comes with, to avoid ending up with an overly salty meal.