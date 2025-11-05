The 11 Best Kwik Trip Menu Hacks

Kwik Trip, also known as Kwik Star in some parts of the country, is a family-owned convenience store established in 1965 and headquartered in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Most Kwik Trips also have gas stations attached to them, but some don't. Today, the chain has more than 850 stores across the Midwest. Like any good convenience store, Kwik Trip has a wide variety of foods to choose from, and it's not just your typical snacks. The chain also offers a hot menu.

Customers have even created menu hacks for some of the items as a way to take them to the next level. And we know that gas station food has had a certain stigma around it in the past, but it's left that bad reputation in the past. In fact, Kwik Trip recently dethroned Wawa as America's favorite convenience store. So, we decided to compile a list of the best Kwik Trip menu hacks, so that you can try them the next time you stop in for quick bites. These hacks were recommended by Kwik Trip enthusiasts on Reddit, Facebook, and on lists from other publications.