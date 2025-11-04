The Most Overpriced Restaurant Chain Salads, According To Customers

Salads as a meal go as far back as the ancient Mesopotamians. The first chain restaurants appeared around the early 20th century. In other words, the pairing — salads and chains — was a long time in the making.

Starting from the first chain restaurant salad bar – believed to be Steak & Ale back in 1960 — to entree salads becoming a menu staple for the likes of TGI Friday's and Applebee's, to the current crowded landscape of fast-casual salad-centric franchises, chain salad offerings have evolved in both expectation and price. Much of these rising retail costs have been tolerated by the lettuce-forward public, even affirmed. But, inevitably, there are those who feel they are getting, well, swindled. Several of the worst offenders, in the eyes of paying customers, include the most popular and pervasive restaurants in the country.

Sure, ordering a salad out is almost like getting a buzzcut at a barber shop. What goes into your purchase isn't much, but you're getting what you want and it'll be done right. When it's not done right, however, when holes are being burned in pockets for meager returns ... oof. That's when the internet's anger-sphere goes out of its way to put you on blast. Apparently overpriced can't be overexposed, and expensive salad can be done plenty wrong.