The Baked 1950s Sandwich That Makes Grilled Cheese Look Weak

Invite a blast from the past to your next party with this 1950s cheese dreams recipe. These mini baked grilled cheese sandwiches will let you savor the classic comfort food like never before. Perfect for entertaining, this bite-sized snack is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

To make cheese dreams, you'll need the usual grilled cheese ingredients: bread, cheese, and butter. Just check out our list if you need help deciding which cheese is best for melty grilled cheese, and a soft sandwich bread will be the easiest to work with. Additionally, you will need heavy cream and an egg for the cheese mixture, seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, salt, dry mustard, and cayenne pepper or hot sauce for flavor. As for the cooking equipment, gather an electric mixer, a bowl, a cutting board, a knife, and a baking pan. It may also be helpful to have a rubber spatula for coating the sandwiches with the cheese mixture.