The Best Wine To Pair With Your Thanksgiving Turkey, According To A Sommelier

Whether you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner for one, or for dozens of guests, it's easy to see why selecting the right wine can be intimidating. After all, the occasion goes beyond the simple, if not cliché, "rule" of pairing dark meat with red wine and light meat with white. At Thanksgiving, you've got both light and dark turkey meat and ham to consider; not to mention the variety of side dishes, which can range from creamy green bean casserole to a sugary sweet potato bake. For advice on the matter, we couldn't think of anyone more knowledgeable than sommelier and founder of Maison Noir Wines, André Hueston Mack, who we chatted with at The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar. Mack agrees that if you're going to select one varietal for your Thanksgiving turkey feast, it should be rosé.

"Rosé, it's not just for the summer. It's really a go-to of mine for Thanksgiving," Mack said. "For the medley, and the plethora of flavors on the table, rosé makes sense." He also gave a general description of what to expect from a bottle of rosé, noting that these wines are made from red wine grapes, adding, "That gives you the red wine flavors, but also it gives you some acidity and it gives you ... I don't know? It gives it a lift. If you're not drinking white wine, this is a way to bridge the gap for all the flavors on the table."

Indeed, rosé wine gets its rosy hue from the brief period the grape juice is in contact with the grape skins when they are crushed after harvest; rosé doesn't come from combining red and white wines, like some might think. This method also imparts some of the character of red wine, while maintaining the lighter body of a white wine.