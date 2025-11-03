11 Hole-In-The-Wall Ramen Spots In The US You Need To Try

Ramen has become a much-loved fixture on the American culinary scene, a testament to its popularity across the country. What's even more exciting is that while it can also be found in fancier restaurants, it's often the small shops, those hole-in-the-wall spots, that capture the true heart of the dish. From Michelin Guide-listed restaurants to more modest eateries, the choice of places serving up this 'humble street food' just keeps growing.

This collection of the best ramen shops focuses on a list of unusual, offbeat places that serve ramen with a soul, just the way you would find it on the streets of Japan. From the quiet corners of the Bay Area, through the smaller towns of Midwestern Ohio, and across the country to the East Coast, we have scoured the country (with the help of social media, local media, and online forums) for ramen houses that have one thing in common — an unwavering dedication to flavor. That the food quality is superlative goes without saying, but where these eateries also excel is in their passion for creativity and their respect for tradition.

The chefs in this list all produce bowls of comfort at prices that often make you do a double take. So without further ado, grab your chopsticks and start ticking off your list of America's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, this time tackling everyone's favorite ramen shops.

