Slow Cooker Chai Is The Most Delicious Way To Make Your Home Smell Like Fall

If fall was a tea, it would be chai. The deeply spiced notes, softened by milk and sugar, are unlike any other autumnal beverage. Brew it correctly, and your home will be steeped in fall aromatics and cozy warmth. The secret? A slow cooker. Chris Lin, tea expert and founder of Summit Breeze Tea, shared his reasoning for making chai in this countertop appliance. "I've discovered that the only thing that helps release the very oils of the spices is to heat those spices slowly," Lin told The Takeout. Gently cooking chai in a slow cooker yields incredible depth of flavor and a heightened aroma.

Lin also shared his tea-making philosophy. "In my opinion, preparing a pot of chai tea is much more than an act of personal taste," he said. "Within it resides a moment of calm that I personally sense with both my body and soul." When making tea, start with water and whole spices — cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. Whole spices are better than ground spices because they're typically fresher and retain more essential oils that are then released while simmering. "It's kind of like letting nature's medicine develop," Lin said.

Then, Lin adds tea leaves to the water and spices and lets the mixture steep for no more than 30 minutes — if tea cooks for longer, the flavor can become overpowering and dry. "The only thing I want from my tea addition is that it should add color and smooth texture. I want it to retain calm energy," Lin explained. He stirs in honey or sugar for balance and sweetness, and milk is the final ingredient to go in so the creamy texture is preserved. "The last step of a healing ritual," mused Lin. "The drink now feels complete." Strain before serving.