The Worst Type Of Water To Use For Making Tea

Do you start your morning with coffee or tea? Both have their benefits, but if you're on Team Tea — perhaps even a true tea aficionado who can tell the difference between English and Irish Breakfast – you'll want to make sure you're up on all the top tips for brewing tea without ruining it. Today's helpful hint comes from Elle Liu, founder of the fine tea brand THEORÓ. Unsurprisingly, Liu warned against tap water, saying it can be hard, overly chlorinated, or otherwise treated. What may surprise you, though, is that she feels distilled water isn't much better.

"Distilled water can taste a bit flat or even slightly metallic, especially when heated," Liu explained. It can also be acidic, something she feels can dampen the taste of more delicate teas. She cautioned that when using distilled water, "Instead of feeling alive and expressive, the brew may taste thin or one-dimensional." Even so, she said she'd use it if her only alternative was tap water. "It's not perfect, but it's clean — and that matters more than anything," she concluded.