Just In Time For Halloween, This Popular Chocolate Brand Is On Sale At Major U.S. Stores

When tariffs on chocolate went into effect, Hershey's — like many companies — intended to pass the manufacturing costs onto consumers. With tariffs and inflation impacting far more than just Halloween candy, the average American shopper is already having to strategize where their money goes just to get by. For many, any money spent outside of necessity is out of the question. It seems this method of passing on the cost has not been working for Hershey's. In order to appeal to more consumers, the prices have in fact come down. Tariffs aren't the only reason for increased prices, mind you.

Since 2020, Halloween candy prices have gone up by 78%. This increase is also due to low cocoa harvest and general inflation. In an effort to minimize damage and maintain profits, candy companies like Hershey's began implementing shrinkflation — selling smaller amounts of candy for the same price or more. With the cost of everything going up, it's more than just grocery prices changing the way we shop. Now, with the government shutdown leading to millions of Americans losing their EBT and SNAP benefits, people are looking at the value of a product as well as the price. Hershey's products going on sale right before Halloween may be the only way many Americans can justify less product for a higher dollar, even around a major holiday.