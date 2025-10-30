Just In Time For Halloween, This Popular Chocolate Brand Is On Sale At Major U.S. Stores
With Halloween nearly upon us, many consumers have wondered whether Hershey's recent price hikes will end up hurting their pockets. This worry has led many to shop for bulk Halloween candy deals instead of simply stopping to pick up a bag of candy on the way home. Due to unsatisfactory sales, Hershey's and retailers have made a last-minute decision to slash the prices of Hershey's candy in an effort to bring in any remaining shoppers who haven't yet purchased Halloween candy or were holding off due to high costs. Recent price increases of Hershey's candy came largely as a result of tariffs, and though Hershey's Q3 net sales went up by 6.5%, the company's net income dropped by 38.2% as a result.
In August, 15% tariffs on cocoa imports from the Ivory Coast and 10% on Ghana were implemented. The result is increased prices on chocolate in general. Other companies like Nestle have also increased prices, causing sticker shock for consumers over the last few months. With Halloween being the most important holiday for candy sales (racking up an average $4.6 billion dollars each year), this time is crucial for companies like Hershey's. Candy sold at a lower cost is still candy that's not left sitting on the shelves after trick or treating has ended.
Passing the cost of tariffs onto consumers isn't working
When tariffs on chocolate went into effect, Hershey's — like many companies — intended to pass the manufacturing costs onto consumers. With tariffs and inflation impacting far more than just Halloween candy, the average American shopper is already having to strategize where their money goes just to get by. For many, any money spent outside of necessity is out of the question. It seems this method of passing on the cost has not been working for Hershey's. In order to appeal to more consumers, the prices have in fact come down. Tariffs aren't the only reason for increased prices, mind you.
Since 2020, Halloween candy prices have gone up by 78%. This increase is also due to low cocoa harvest and general inflation. In an effort to minimize damage and maintain profits, candy companies like Hershey's began implementing shrinkflation — selling smaller amounts of candy for the same price or more. With the cost of everything going up, it's more than just grocery prices changing the way we shop. Now, with the government shutdown leading to millions of Americans losing their EBT and SNAP benefits, people are looking at the value of a product as well as the price. Hershey's products going on sale right before Halloween may be the only way many Americans can justify less product for a higher dollar, even around a major holiday.