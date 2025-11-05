How To Easily Identify Vintage KitchenAid Stand Mixers When Thrifting

Thrifting is a niche interest many people take up as a hobby, though within the world of thrifting are even more unique niches such as spotting KitchenAid stand mixers. It turns out that the most popular kitchen appliance brand in America is just as exciting when purchased used as it is new. The first KitchenAid stand mixer was made in 1919, so there are a lot of different models to stumble upon in the wild. It helps to know what you're looking at before (or after) you make the purchase, and the key is lurking on the underside of the mixer.

If you turn it upside down, you'll find a small rectangular label with a serial number on it. These serial numbers are nine or 10 digits and start with a letter. Depending on the code length, either the second or third character represents a date code. You can try to learn the various codes and corresponding dates, or you can enter the code online at websites like Mixerology.com, and it will populate the date your stand mixer was manufactured. Some vintage KitchenAid stand mixers are more sought after than others, with a user on the r/BuyItForLife Reddit thread commenting, "The original was made by Hobart for KitchenAid and is bulletproof. They started making lesser mixers at a lower price point and still make good mixers up to great ones." The Hobart-made KitchenAid stand mixers are models produced before 1986, the year the brand was acquired by Whirlpool. Aside from finding a pre-Whirlpool model, there's another important reason it pays to know when your stand mixer was manufactured.