How To Easily Identify Vintage KitchenAid Stand Mixers When Thrifting
Thrifting is a niche interest many people take up as a hobby, though within the world of thrifting are even more unique niches such as spotting KitchenAid stand mixers. It turns out that the most popular kitchen appliance brand in America is just as exciting when purchased used as it is new. The first KitchenAid stand mixer was made in 1919, so there are a lot of different models to stumble upon in the wild. It helps to know what you're looking at before (or after) you make the purchase, and the key is lurking on the underside of the mixer.
If you turn it upside down, you'll find a small rectangular label with a serial number on it. These serial numbers are nine or 10 digits and start with a letter. Depending on the code length, either the second or third character represents a date code. You can try to learn the various codes and corresponding dates, or you can enter the code online at websites like Mixerology.com, and it will populate the date your stand mixer was manufactured. Some vintage KitchenAid stand mixers are more sought after than others, with a user on the r/BuyItForLife Reddit thread commenting, "The original was made by Hobart for KitchenAid and is bulletproof. They started making lesser mixers at a lower price point and still make good mixers up to great ones." The Hobart-made KitchenAid stand mixers are models produced before 1986, the year the brand was acquired by Whirlpool. Aside from finding a pre-Whirlpool model, there's another important reason it pays to know when your stand mixer was manufactured.
Vintage KitchenAid stand mixers may need some replacement parts
KitchenAid stand mixers are expensive, but worth it. New ones can cost upwards of $800.00 dollars with little to no accessories included; however, with Reddit users claiming that older KitchenAid models will last 40 years or more, steering toward the vintage mixer market might be a good idea. Knowing the year your stand mixer was manufactured will help you keep it in tip-top shape so that it can last another 40 years. If your mixer begins to underperform and needs some TLC, you can send it to KitchenAid enthusiasts for repairs, or even buy the parts and fix the issue yourself. Like all good things that last, your stand mixer will need maintenance, especially if you use it frequently.
Thanks to its longevity and excellent performance, a vintage mixer might be one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances. A vintage KitchenAid stand mixer can cost around $100.00, and separate attachments can be found and purchased separately. The number of different attachments you need depends on what you're using your stand for. Of course, if you really desire a new KitchenAid stand mixer, there's no shame in buying one. Just be sure to take good care of it so it will still work 40 years down the road.