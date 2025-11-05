Avoid Soggy Crock-Pot Vegetables With This Simple Timing Trick

When you want low-effort comfort food ready to eat after a long day at work, the trusty Crock-Pot comes to the rescue. But treating food going into the slow cooker as though it's a one-and-done dump meal is a common slow cooker mistake. Vegetables can easily go from firm and appetizing to mushy and lackluster if they remain in the slow cooker for too long. According to Maricel Gentile, the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook" and chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, careful timing of when certain vegetables enter the Crock-Pot is essential if you want to avoid soggy produce.

"Vegetables such as carrots or potatoes can go in earlier because they can handle the long, slow heat," says Gentile. "Add tender vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers in the last 30 to 45 minutes of cooking." She adds, "Cooking time is really about texture, not just doneness."