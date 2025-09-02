The Slow Cooker Step Many Home Cooks Skip (And It's Costing Them Flavor)

Slow cooker season is nearly upon us, and among the many reasons that it's among the absolute best kitchen appliances is its convenience. Throw your favorite ingredients inside like it's a cauldron, and go about your day while something amazing boils and bubbles inside. Aside from being careful to avoid any slow cooker mistakes that make food unsafe, there's little to worry about. However, next time you're ready to toss some meat in that countertop queen, take a few minutes to brown it beforehand for a flavor enhancement that will change the way you slow cook.

What does it mean to brown meat? Searing meat in a pan for several minutes over medium-high heat (about 284 degrees Fahrenheit) creates the Maillard reaction, which intensifies a food item's flavor. The meat's natural sugar and amino acids react with one another and not only darken the meat but also add a rich, complex taste and aroma.

However, for successful browning, it's important to eliminate excess moisture in the pan, as that can reduce the temperature, and browning only occurs with a quick and consistent dose of high heat. You can brown your meat before adding it to the slow cooker or afterwards, but if you do it beforehand, you can use the meat-browning process to lend deeper flavor to your slow cooker recipe.