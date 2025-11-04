The Ohio Grocery Store That Quickly Spread Across America

The oldest grocery store chain in America got its start in Ohio and has been growing since the late 1800s: Kroger. At one point, the company even had a whopping 5,575 stores. This impressive success and expansion came from the company offering a variety of products under one roof. Instead of needing to shop at different stores for bread, meat, and pantry goods, customers could make one stop at Kroger. While the number of locations is now lower at 2,700 stores under either the Kroger moniker or a variety of other names like Ralphs, the company still continues to offer one-stop shopping for everything from groceries to jewelry to gasoline. Now, almost 150 years after its start as a tea company, Kroger is the fourth most popular grocery store in the United States.

The company's large scale and continued growth require a clear strategy, and in some cases, a clever redistribution of funds. Kroger announced in June 2025 that it plans to close 60 stores over the next year and a half (via Food Business News), though not without a larger game plan in mind. The stores on the chopping block are underperforming or not generating enough revenue to justify being open. Kroger is using these closures as an opportunity to reinvest in the company by opening up 30 new stores (if not more) and remodeling or expanding others. New stores and remodeled stores are far from the only way Kroger has tried to grow as a company in recent years.