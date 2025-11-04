We Asked Whole Foods The Best Way To Store Bananas
Bananas have been stored everywhere from the countertop to the fridge, and understanding the best method to stop produce waste in your fridge and in general can be a frustrating process. Of course, your favorite storage method may vary depending on what you'd like to do with your bananas. But for the everyday snack, we spoke with Produce Senior Team Leader at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Worldwide Grocery, Nick Moless, to get a little insight on the best way to store bananas.
"To keep bananas fresh and fabulous, when possible, use a banana hanger or hook, which will help prevent bruising and improve air circulation. Bananas do not like the cold, and the skin can turn a tinge of gray when exposed, so keep them at room temperature," says Moless. If you don't own a banana hook, adhesive under-cabinet banana hooks are a great, easy-to-install option. Another thing to keep in mind is that bananas ripen while sitting in your home. "The stems can release ethylene gas, which accelerates ripening, so keeping the stems wrapped in foil or plastic will preserve them for longer." You can also invest in NANA HATS, the adorable banana freshness preservers that add a bit of personality to your produce.
The best storage method for bananas can change depending on ripeness. "If they are underripe and you want to speed things up, make sure there is no wrap on the stem and put the banana or bunch in a paper bag, folding over the top. Don't forget to check them regularly because they will ripen quickly!" Though if you do forget about the bananas, and they end up overripe, you're not out of luck.
What if you have overripe bananas?
You need to get over your banana hangups and realize that there are very few forms a banana can take that don't have the possibility of being delicious. If you do want to prevent overripe bananas from completely rotting, Nick Moless suggests a cooler environment. "If they are overripe and you want to slow things down, this would be the only appropriate time to put bananas in the fridge, making sure their stems are wrapped." But don't write off overripe bananas just yet! Moless's suggestion for a brown banana is arguably the best banana creation. "Even better, just buy a fresh new bunch and make some delicious banana bread with the ripe ones!"
You can make delicious bread with overripe bananas and even add various seasonal spices like pumpkin pie spice to make your banana bread even better. Of course, that's not the only option for overripe bananas. You can add the bananas to a smoothie for easier blending, or you can whip up some banana pancakes. Top your banana pancakes with a thin layer of peanut butter and almonds for a unique breakfast treat. If you want to keep it simple, mash the overripe bananas into a bowl of granola for a sweet, healthy breakfast or snack. Knowing how to store and use bananas in all forms properly is a great way to prevent food waste and keep your grocery bill down. Just remember to compost the peels when you're done.