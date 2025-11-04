We Asked Whole Foods The Best Way To Store Bananas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bananas have been stored everywhere from the countertop to the fridge, and understanding the best method to stop produce waste in your fridge and in general can be a frustrating process. Of course, your favorite storage method may vary depending on what you'd like to do with your bananas. But for the everyday snack, we spoke with Produce Senior Team Leader at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Worldwide Grocery, Nick Moless, to get a little insight on the best way to store bananas.

"To keep bananas fresh and fabulous, when possible, use a banana hanger or hook, which will help prevent bruising and improve air circulation. Bananas do not like the cold, and the skin can turn a tinge of gray when exposed, so keep them at room temperature," says Moless. If you don't own a banana hook, adhesive under-cabinet banana hooks are a great, easy-to-install option. Another thing to keep in mind is that bananas ripen while sitting in your home. "The stems can release ethylene gas, which accelerates ripening, so keeping the stems wrapped in foil or plastic will preserve them for longer." You can also invest in NANA HATS, the adorable banana freshness preservers that add a bit of personality to your produce.

The best storage method for bananas can change depending on ripeness. "If they are underripe and you want to speed things up, make sure there is no wrap on the stem and put the banana or bunch in a paper bag, folding over the top. Don't forget to check them regularly because they will ripen quickly!" Though if you do forget about the bananas, and they end up overripe, you're not out of luck.