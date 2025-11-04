The Rare Pasta That Pilgrims Hike 20 Miles To Eat

How far would you walk to eat your favorite food? A mile? Five miles? 10 miles? Well, there's a certain kind of pasta made in Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy, that can only be eaten by people who walk 20 miles as part of a pilgrimage. It's called "su filindeu," or "threads of god," but you can call it filindeu for short. Walking three-quarters of a marathon might sound like a long journey for pasta, but it's not like you'll be able to pick up some filindeu at your local Trader Joe's to serve with their iconic pink sauce. This is the rarest pasta on Earth, and fewer than a dozen people in the entire world know how to make it.

Even if you do make it to Sardinia, you won't be able to tuck into a bowl of filindeu at any time of year. It's made twice yearly, as part of the aforementioned 20-mile pilgrimage to a sanctuary in the small town of Lula. As you might expect from something called "threads of god," filindeu is ultra, ultra-thin: "angel hair pasta" would be an equally apt name for these gossamer strings. These noodles are boiled in sheep's broth and served with a generous sprinkling of pecorino cheese (which is also used in cacio e pepe), but the story of how they're made is even more interesting than how they're served.