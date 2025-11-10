The Luxurious Final Meal Princess Diana Ate At The Ritz In Paris
On the night of August 30, 1997, Princess Diana dined at the Ritz Paris, which is an iconic establishment known for its opulence and rich history. She was in the French capital with her companion, Dodi Fayed, the son of Mohamed Al-Fayed, who owned the hotel at the time. The evening began discreetly, and Diana and Fayed initially planned to dine at a nearby restaurant, but were unable to do so due to paparazzi waiting outside. Instead, they returned to the Ritz and had a quiet meal in the Imperial Suite, away from public view.
The couple's last dinner was modest by royal standards, but still reflective of Diana's refined palate. She reportedly ordered a mushroom and asparagus omelet (that was likely French, rather than American style), Dover sole, and vegetable tempura. It wasn't her favorite dish, but it was a meal befitting someone known for her elegant tastes and healthy eating habits. Fayed, meanwhile, chose one of Ina Garten's favorites to grab while in Paris: turbot. It's a classic dish associated with French and British fine dining, and he also ordered Champagne. It become one of the most reported nights in modern history.
The Ritz Paris: elegance, discretion, and tragedy
The Ritz Hotel has long held a place of prestige in Parisian culture, favored by celebrities, royals, and dignitaries alike. Its reputation for luxury is matched only by its discretion, which made it an ideal setting for a princess seeking privacy amid media frenzy. That night, the Ritz staff did their best to provide calm in the eye of the storm, trying their best to allow the couple some alone time. With paparazzi swarming the exterior, hotel personnel worked swiftly to escort Diana and Fayed through back entrances and less visible exits. Even as she dined, the pressure of people watching was never far away.
The Imperial Suite, where Diana ate her last meal, is one of the most lavish accommodations at the hotel. The gilded furnishings, crystal chandeliers, and French windows overlooking the Place Vendôme speak to the exclusivity of the location. Despite the surrounding grandeur, Diana reportedly kept her meal light and unpretentious, reflective of her personality and values. The simplicity of her food choices that evening, paired with the extravagance of her surroundings, formed a poignant contrast. For a woman who had spent much of her life under scrutiny, that final meal seemed to offer a rare moment of calm before royal chaos returned. Within hours, she would be leaving the Ritz for the last time, and the night would take a devastating turn in a Paris tunnel.
From elegance to heartbreak: what followed the Ritz dinner
After their dinner at the Ritz, Diana and Dodi planned to return to his apartment near the Champs-Élysées. To avoid the paparazzi out front, they used the back entrance, departing just after midnight in a Mercedes-Benz driven by Henri Paul, the hotel's deputy head of security. Paul, who was later found to have alcohol and prescription drugs in his system, sped away with the couple and bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, but they never reached their destination. In the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, the car crashed, instantly killing Paul and Fayed, and fatally injuring Princess Diana, who died hours later in a Paris hospital.
The meal at the Ritz quickly became a symbol in the timeline of her death. As the world mourned, details like the Dover sole and omelet, while trivial on their own, took on new meaning. They humanized Diana in her final hours, reminding the public of her grace, simplicity, and quiet dignity. Today, visitors to the Ritz still associate the Imperial Suite with her final evening, and the hotel remains a touchpoint in royal history. Though her life ended tragically, her final dinner was marked by poise and normalcy, a brief moment of peace in a life often overshadowed by relentless public attention.