The Luxurious Final Meal Princess Diana Ate At The Ritz In Paris

On the night of August 30, 1997, Princess Diana dined at the Ritz Paris, which is an iconic establishment known for its opulence and rich history. She was in the French capital with her companion, Dodi Fayed, the son of Mohamed Al-Fayed, who owned the hotel at the time. The evening began discreetly, and Diana and Fayed initially planned to dine at a nearby restaurant, but were unable to do so due to paparazzi waiting outside. Instead, they returned to the Ritz and had a quiet meal in the Imperial Suite, away from public view.

The couple's last dinner was modest by royal standards, but still reflective of Diana's refined palate. She reportedly ordered a mushroom and asparagus omelet (that was likely French, rather than American style), Dover sole, and vegetable tempura. It wasn't her favorite dish, but it was a meal befitting someone known for her elegant tastes and healthy eating habits. Fayed, meanwhile, chose one of Ina Garten's favorites to grab while in Paris: turbot. It's a classic dish associated with French and British fine dining, and he also ordered Champagne. It become one of the most reported nights in modern history.