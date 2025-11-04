Rick Steves Always Brings This Type Of Book To Restaurants When Traveling

Ever since a childhood trip to Europe with his family to learn about piano manufacturing turned into a lifelong passion for exploration, Rick Steves has established himself as one of the most trusted names in travel. Whether you're watching his show on public television or reading one of his countless guidebooks, you know you're in for sensible advice and Steves' gently inquisitive nature. So, in that spirit, take Steves' advice and bring a phrase book along when you go out to eat in a foreign country.

As Steves posted to his website, perhaps understating matters slightly, "You'll eat better if you understand the basic menu terms." Some words are pretty easy to pick out if you're vaguely familiar with a language — you don't have to be a polyglot to know that "fromage" means "cheese" in French, or that "agua" means "water" in Spanish — but other terms could mean the difference between enjoying your meal, and not. If you have a nut allergy, it could do you some good to know the word for "peanut" in a few different languages, don't you agree? (Either that, or you could confine yourself to the top five allergy-friendly fast food chains if they have locations in a given country, although that kind of defeats the purpose of travel.)