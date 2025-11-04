Too Much Salt In Egg Salad? This Easy Fix Rescues Everything

An accidentally-heavy hand with salt means that your egg salad can go from simple and satisfying to a nearly unpalatable filling for your sandwich. But we spoke to an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at The American Egg Board, who reassures us that an oversalted egg salad is something you can actually fix. He says that while you can't actually remove any existing salt from your existing egg salad, you can rebalance what's in it by adjusting a few key things.

One of the most efficient ways to do it is by diluting the overall base. Serrano-Bahri says, "Add more unsalted chopped eggs (especially whites) or fold in mild bulk ingredients like celery, cucumber, blanched potato, or cooked chickpeas. This lowers the sodium concentration."

Then you can also distract your palate a little bit by doing things like adding extra fat, such as mayo, Greek yogurt, or sour cream, which will soften your perception of salt. (Alton Brown swears by bacon fat.) Or you can also add acid in the form of vinegar or lemon juice (Serrano-Bahri suggests ½–1 teaspoon per cup of egg salad), which adds brightness and redirects your palate from all that excess salinity.