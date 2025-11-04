Too Much Salt In Egg Salad? This Easy Fix Rescues Everything
An accidentally-heavy hand with salt means that your egg salad can go from simple and satisfying to a nearly unpalatable filling for your sandwich. But we spoke to an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at The American Egg Board, who reassures us that an oversalted egg salad is something you can actually fix. He says that while you can't actually remove any existing salt from your existing egg salad, you can rebalance what's in it by adjusting a few key things.
One of the most efficient ways to do it is by diluting the overall base. Serrano-Bahri says, "Add more unsalted chopped eggs (especially whites) or fold in mild bulk ingredients like celery, cucumber, blanched potato, or cooked chickpeas. This lowers the sodium concentration."
Then you can also distract your palate a little bit by doing things like adding extra fat, such as mayo, Greek yogurt, or sour cream, which will soften your perception of salt. (Alton Brown swears by bacon fat.) Or you can also add acid in the form of vinegar or lemon juice (Serrano-Bahri suggests ½–1 teaspoon per cup of egg salad), which adds brightness and redirects your palate from all that excess salinity.
Here are the best ways to prevent your egg salad from becoming too salty as you're making it
The best way to rescue an overly salted egg salad sandwich is by not creating one in the first place. Serrano-Bahri suggests you consider some best practices before you start sprinkling away with the kosher salt. First of all, he says that if you're including any salty ingredients like cured meats or pickles, you'll want to season your egg salad at the end, so you know just how salty the base itself will be prior to seasoning it. And if any of those components are brined, like pickles, you can give them a quick rinse before folding them into your salad.
The type of salt you use is important to remember, too. Serrano-Bahri says "Table salt and kosher salts (e.g., Diamond Crystal vs. Morton) differ widely in salinity." And he also suggests that you salt the eggs — not the dressing, because sprinkling the salt over the eggs distributes the salt more evenly in your end product. And finally, your last taste test should be after the egg salad has chilled, as the saltiness will intensify a bit as the salad absorbs the salt. But if you've already made a batch of egg salad that's just a touch too salty, think about boiling a few more eggs or throwing in some fresh unseasoned veggies to help cushion the salt, as that's the best way to patch things up.