It may come as a surprise to learn that the name "canola oil" is almost exclusively used in North America, including in high-producing Canada itself. Elsewhere, like in the United Kingdom, Australia, or New Zealand, you might find stores stocking rapeseed oil in their cooking sections. But are the two oils really the same?

Well, yes and no. Technically, canola is a genetically modified form of the rapeseed plant, which is itself related to mustard plants. The first canola plants were bred in the 1970s to reduce erucic acid found in the rapeseed plant, which can be harmful in large quantities, especially for children. Legally speaking, in the United States, there must be less than 2% erucic acid in the oil for it to be labeled as canola rather than rapeseed.

The name is actually a tribute to the country that produces the most of it, Canada. The word "canola" was actually a portmanteau of the words "Canada" and "ola," a form of the word oil. While the name was initially a trademark of the Rapeseed Association of Canada, it is now used throughout North America to refer to the versatile cooking oil.