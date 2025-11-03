Are Hydro Flask Water Bottles Dishwasher Safe? It Depends
Reusable water bottles are a great investment to avoid adding more single-use plastic to landfills. Even though they might be banned at your kid's school, stainless steel water bottles like Hydro Flask are even better because they're made with a double wall with a vacuum between them that prevents heat transfer and keeps your drink hot or cold for hours. When taken care of, a stainless steel water bottle like Hydro Flask can last over 10 years. To take care of your Hydro Flask properly, it needs regular cleanings, which makes the dishwasher look like a mighty enticing option. But is that a safe match?
Your old Hydro Flask may have lasted you this long, but depending on when it was purchased, it may not be dishwasher safe. In 2020, the company added a powder coating to its Hydro Flask water bottles that helps them withstand the dishwasher. Keep in mind that this doesn't apply to all Hydro Flask products. Some items, like the mugs, still aren't dishwasher safe. Hydro Flasks released before the powder coating was added shouldn't go in the dishwasher, as extreme temperatures can damage the vacuum seal and cause the water bottles' temperature regulation abilities to fail. If you're unsure how old your Hydro Flask is, pre-2020 water bottles will have a trademark next to the logo on the outside of the bottle. These bottles should not go in the dishwasher. Newer Hydro Flask water bottles may be able to handle a run through the dishwasher, but the high heat could still damage the powder coating on the outside and cause it to look less than beautiful. Not to mention if you have stickers all over your Hydro Flask (and who doesn't?), the dishwasher might be a less-than-ideal option.
The best cleaning ritual for your Hydro Flask water bottle
It doesn't matter where you stand on the Stanley vs. Hydro Flask feud; you still need to wash your water bottle. It may surprise you to know that your water bottle can easily become about 40-thousand times dirtier than your toilet seat if you're not washing it often enough, per a study by WaterFilterGuru. You can avoid the equivalent of drinking from the toilet by washing your reusable water bottle daily — or every time you use it. A daily wash is quick and easy. Just rinse your Hydro Flask under warm water and scrub with some dish soap using a bottle brush. If you don't have a bottle brush, the Holikme Bottle Brush Tube Cleaning Lab Set comes with multiple brushes in varying sizes, so you can clean your straw and lid as well.
If you've been using your Hydro Flask for something other than water, like coffee or tea, it may need a more vigorous cleaning. To remove stains and odors, give your Hydro Flask a deep clean by mixing ½ cup of hydrogen peroxide and 2 tablespoons of baking soda inside your water bottle. Let it sit for about 30 minutes and then clean with soap and water as normal. Even if it's just for water, if you use your Hydro Flask every day, it may be beneficial to throw in a deep cleaning every now and again between your regular cleanings as well. If you have a post-2020 Hydro Flask water bottle, using the dishwasher is up to your own personal preferences. Just be sure to wash it often enough.