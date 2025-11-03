Are Hydro Flask Water Bottles Dishwasher Safe? It Depends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reusable water bottles are a great investment to avoid adding more single-use plastic to landfills. Even though they might be banned at your kid's school, stainless steel water bottles like Hydro Flask are even better because they're made with a double wall with a vacuum between them that prevents heat transfer and keeps your drink hot or cold for hours. When taken care of, a stainless steel water bottle like Hydro Flask can last over 10 years. To take care of your Hydro Flask properly, it needs regular cleanings, which makes the dishwasher look like a mighty enticing option. But is that a safe match?

Your old Hydro Flask may have lasted you this long, but depending on when it was purchased, it may not be dishwasher safe. In 2020, the company added a powder coating to its Hydro Flask water bottles that helps them withstand the dishwasher. Keep in mind that this doesn't apply to all Hydro Flask products. Some items, like the mugs, still aren't dishwasher safe. Hydro Flasks released before the powder coating was added shouldn't go in the dishwasher, as extreme temperatures can damage the vacuum seal and cause the water bottles' temperature regulation abilities to fail. If you're unsure how old your Hydro Flask is, pre-2020 water bottles will have a trademark next to the logo on the outside of the bottle. These bottles should not go in the dishwasher. Newer Hydro Flask water bottles may be able to handle a run through the dishwasher, but the high heat could still damage the powder coating on the outside and cause it to look less than beautiful. Not to mention if you have stickers all over your Hydro Flask (and who doesn't?), the dishwasher might be a less-than-ideal option.