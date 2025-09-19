The Trendy Water Bottle That Might Be Banned At Your Kid's School

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can try to deny it as much as you want, but people are (still) losing their minds over Stanley cups. Since these cups are great at maintaining the temperature of whatever drink is inside — and they're cute and customizable — metal bottles from companies like Stanley, Yeti, Owala, and Hydro Flask are appealing to both students and staff. However, some schools are taking a stand against them.

There are several reasons some institutions are banning stainless steel water bottles altogether, though this is a huge bummer if you already spent upwards of $40 before learning that they aren't allowed in school. The possible distraction the cups may cause — especially if it's a Stanley that has been decorated with decals or accessories — is one reason schools are banning certain water bottles and travel cups. There's nothing like a glitzy water bottle with a Taylor Swift motif to derail an English literature class. The water bottles are also loud. The constant clanging every time stainless steel taps a desk or the floor could indeed be bothersome.

There's also the chance that students will fill the bottles with something that isn't water, which could even result in safety issues if a child brought alcohol to school. Schools also cite the potential for injury. This argument could be made for numerous water bottles, but what can't be debated is that taking a stainless steel water bottle to the head — whether it's full or not — could do some real damage.