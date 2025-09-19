The Trendy Water Bottle That Might Be Banned At Your Kid's School
You can try to deny it as much as you want, but people are (still) losing their minds over Stanley cups. Since these cups are great at maintaining the temperature of whatever drink is inside — and they're cute and customizable — metal bottles from companies like Stanley, Yeti, Owala, and Hydro Flask are appealing to both students and staff. However, some schools are taking a stand against them.
There are several reasons some institutions are banning stainless steel water bottles altogether, though this is a huge bummer if you already spent upwards of $40 before learning that they aren't allowed in school. The possible distraction the cups may cause — especially if it's a Stanley that has been decorated with decals or accessories — is one reason schools are banning certain water bottles and travel cups. There's nothing like a glitzy water bottle with a Taylor Swift motif to derail an English literature class. The water bottles are also loud. The constant clanging every time stainless steel taps a desk or the floor could indeed be bothersome.
There's also the chance that students will fill the bottles with something that isn't water, which could even result in safety issues if a child brought alcohol to school. Schools also cite the potential for injury. This argument could be made for numerous water bottles, but what can't be debated is that taking a stainless steel water bottle to the head — whether it's full or not — could do some real damage.
School-appropriate alternatives to the Stanley cup
If the ban on these popular cups is affecting you or your kid, here are some great alternatives that can still be used in schools. Having extra water bottles on hand is a good idea anyway, just in case you accidentally leave your Stanley cup in the dishwasher without running it or fill it with a sugary drink and forget about it. One option is the Owala FreeSip water bottle. It has a leakproof design and is made of clear plastic — whatever is inside can be seen by all eyes. It's also dishwasher safe, making it easy to wash reusable water bottles as often as you're supposed to.
Another option is the Yeti Yonder water bottle. Remember when Yeti was the cool brand to have? This clear plastic water bottle with a straw cap will once again make Yeti cool — at least until school ends and everyone can go back to their Stanley cups. The Contigo Aubrey water bottle is another solid option. Each of these brands features bottles that come in fun colors and have straws or spouts that mitigate potential mess. While none of them should be thrown or tossed at anyone, the plastic material may pose less risk of injury. Stanley cups being banned may be annoying, but it also may not be the worst thing when you consider how practical these other water bottles are.