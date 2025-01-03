Can You Put Your Stanley Cup In The Dishwasher?
Stanley mugs and tumblers have been all the rage recently, sparking huge excitement with every new limited edition line released. People have even been caught stealing them and they're a popular holiday gift. Stanley cups are beloved for good reason. The company has been in operation since 1913, and the products are seriously durable and designed to keep beverages at the perfect temperature for extended periods.
When you're getting so much convenient use out of your tumbler, however, you'll need to make sure you clean it regularly and thoroughly. And this begs the question of whether you can put your Stanley cup in the most convenient place of all: the dishwasher.
According to the official Stanley website, many of its items are dishwasher safe. The brand suggests you check for a dishwasher-safe sign on your product and then take apart any separable components (like caps and straws) to put them in the machine. This helps ensure that all parts get washed properly. The dishwasher-safe sign is usually etched into the base of Stanley containers.
How to clean hard-to-reach areas on Stanley products
Some Stanley products can be more challenging than others to clean. Anything with a narrow neck such as flasks or water bottles can end up with grime around the openings, which can be hard to reach even in the dishwasher. This is because spray from a dishwasher arm won't be able to properly rinse out the interior due to the small opening. For items like these, the Stanley site suggests a really interesting solution. Mix 3 ounces of white vinegar and 1/4 cup of uncooked rice and pour this into your thermos or flask. The combination acts as both a disinfectant and a gentle abrasion that won't damage or scratch the inside of your cup.
You can also use this idea for other items with similarly hard-to-reach areas. Simply shake the mixture inside the utensil, leave it to rest for 5-10 minutes, then shake it again before emptying and rinsing and leaving it to air dry. Handwashing your Stanley items is also fine if you don't have a dishwasher. Just make sure you don't use any abrasive sponges or clean with bleach, as this can cause damage to the seals and potentially cause your cup to leak.