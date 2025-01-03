Can You Put Your Stanley Cup In The Dishwasher?

Stanley mugs and tumblers have been all the rage recently, sparking huge excitement with every new limited edition line released. People have even been caught stealing them and they're a popular holiday gift. Stanley cups are beloved for good reason. The company has been in operation since 1913, and the products are seriously durable and designed to keep beverages at the perfect temperature for extended periods.

When you're getting so much convenient use out of your tumbler, however, you'll need to make sure you clean it regularly and thoroughly. And this begs the question of whether you can put your Stanley cup in the most convenient place of all: the dishwasher.

According to the official Stanley website, many of its items are dishwasher safe. The brand suggests you check for a dishwasher-safe sign on your product and then take apart any separable components (like caps and straws) to put them in the machine. This helps ensure that all parts get washed properly. The dishwasher-safe sign is usually etched into the base of Stanley containers.