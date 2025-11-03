The Sweet And Tangy Drizzle That Makes Frozen Pizza Taste Gourmet

Heating up a frozen pizza in the evening provides the perfect comfort dinner. It's quick, inexpensive, and there's no hassle waiting for a delivery driver or worrying that your pizza is getting cold in the back of their car. But sometimes, a plain frozen pizza just doesn't cut it; you want a little something special, without too much extra work. But don't succumb to the siren call of delivery just yet — try looking in your pantry first. Specifically, that bottle of balsamic vinegar in the back of the cupboard. Adding it to your frozen pizza in the form of a reduction can take your meal from run of the mill to restaurant quality in an instant.

Real-deal balsamic vinegar is typically made solely from grape must. In its most authentic form, it's thicker than apple cider vinegar, malt vinegar, or wine vinegar. Balsamic is a sweet and tangy treat all on its own, but still a little thin in its purest form to drizzle over a freshly-baked frozen pizza. That's why you'll need to reduce it, by heating the vinegar over the stove at a boil for approximately 10 minutes, stirring as you go.

A cup should be more than enough for a single pizza, but you might want to make a bit more, as the reduction stores well in the fridge. You don't need to add anything to the vinegar either, as this may change the reduction, and it can be used straight away, meaning that you can make it while the pizza is cooking, and time it so that both elements of your dish will be ready at the same time.