There's nothing more lovely on a cold day than a warm cup of tea to make you feel cozy. But the more you drink, the more you may want to gussy it up with other ingredients. One of the most popular ways to do so is to add steamed milk and vanilla syrup to Earl Grey tea to make a London Fog. However, you don't need to stick to that; be adventurous and experiment with new flavors by adding creamer to your tea — unless you're drinking a citrus tea. Incorporating creamer can curdle this type of tea.

Milk contains a protein called casein, which forms into groups called micelles. These micelles generate a negative charge that repels other micelles, keeping your milk smooth and creamy. When something acidic is introduced to the milk, such as your delicious citrus tea blend, the once-negative charge from the casein groups becomes neutralized. Once neutralized, the protein groups no longer push each other away but actually begin to clump together. Once enough large clumps are formed, your once smooth and creamy milk becomes an unsightly curdled mess.

If you pour creamer into piping hot tea, the curdling happens quickly. However, it will still occur in cold or room temperature drinks, though rather slowly. Watching your milk curdle shortly after adding it to tea can be enough to change from tea to coffee in the mornings, but aside from citrus blends, there are plenty of delicious creamer and tea combinations to try.