The Tangy Cream Gordon Ramsay Uses To Elevate Boring Tartar Sauce

Most people use only sour cream and mayonnaise when making tartar sauce, but Gordon Ramsay is not most people. The Michelin Award-winning chef has particular tastes when it comes to scrambled eggs, beef wellington, and even grilled cheese, so it's no surprise that he is particular about tartar sauce as well. In this case, the most important addition to the primary ingredients is crème fraîche. This is a slightly tart cultured dairy product, similar to sour cream, but with a slightly richer texture and mild sweetness. The resulting sauce it creates has a luxurious mouthfeel and is especially complementary to fried fish.

His recipe can be whipped up on the spot for any meal, as he proves in his "Ramsay in 10" series. He pairs it with fish and chips, and creates it completely while the chips are still frying. Once mixed, you can serve the tartar sauce fresh or refrigerate it for a better consistency. You can continue to store the sauce for several days up to a week, if you have more meals in mind for it. He has a few other slightly different versions of this recipe, but it always includes that magical crème fraîche and mayo base, which he calls "a beautiful addition." Whether or not you know where tartar sauce comes from or its original ingredients, it's fair to say that this may be its finest form.