The Tangy Cream Gordon Ramsay Uses To Elevate Boring Tartar Sauce
Most people use only sour cream and mayonnaise when making tartar sauce, but Gordon Ramsay is not most people. The Michelin Award-winning chef has particular tastes when it comes to scrambled eggs, beef wellington, and even grilled cheese, so it's no surprise that he is particular about tartar sauce as well. In this case, the most important addition to the primary ingredients is crème fraîche. This is a slightly tart cultured dairy product, similar to sour cream, but with a slightly richer texture and mild sweetness. The resulting sauce it creates has a luxurious mouthfeel and is especially complementary to fried fish.
His recipe can be whipped up on the spot for any meal, as he proves in his "Ramsay in 10" series. He pairs it with fish and chips, and creates it completely while the chips are still frying. Once mixed, you can serve the tartar sauce fresh or refrigerate it for a better consistency. You can continue to store the sauce for several days up to a week, if you have more meals in mind for it. He has a few other slightly different versions of this recipe, but it always includes that magical crème fraîche and mayo base, which he calls "a beautiful addition." Whether or not you know where tartar sauce comes from or its original ingredients, it's fair to say that this may be its finest form.
Why Gordon Ramsay's sauce is so special
Besides crème fraîche, Gordon Ramsay has a few other rules that make his tartar sauce a cut above the rest. While in general he has several foods that he avoids at all costs, for this recipe, one of his big no-nos is relish. In his own words, "Relish doesn't belong here — you're building flavors, not shortcuts." Instead, he swears by cut-up gherkins and says that they really should be cut fresh. The lemon juice should also be squeezed fresh rather than squirted from a bottle
Another rather unusual addition is the inclusion of shallots rather than onions or onion powder. Shallots are sweeter and a little less strong than your average onion. For a more potent taste, he suggests a dash of hot sauce and a bit of Dijon mustard. Lastly, if you want a strong punch of flavor, consider adding some dill, chopped capers, or parsley. The goal of tartar sauce, according to Ramsay, is that "It should wake your palate up, not weigh it down." So, if you're looking for simple ways to upgrade your tartar sauce, keep these suggestions in mind.
Tartar sauce is for more than fish and chips
While Gordon Ramsay says that tartar sauce with fish and chips is an absolute must, it pairs well with plenty of other foods besides fried cod. Crème fraîche is both a richer and more versatile ingredient than sour cream or mayo, meaning the Ramsay version of tartar sauce is particularly adaptable. This tartar sauce goes well with a variety of seafood dishes, including crab cakes and poached salmon. Serve it with shrimp, calamari, or as a condiment for seafood skewers that include all of the above. If you'd rather stick with the fried motif, some regions swear by French fries with tartar sauce. It also goes well with roast potatoes.
You don't have to stick with fried items or seafood, though. Tartar sauce lends itself as a complement to roasted vegetables, salad sandwiches, or as a dip for carrot and celery sticks. You can add additional ingredients to the sauce so that it better suits whatever you're serving, as long as you stick with crème fraîche. If you're worried that you don't have Ramsay's secret ingredient on hand, fear not — you can make crème fraîche yourself!