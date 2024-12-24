The word "tartar" has gone through a lengthy evolution throughout history, with a labyrinth of both cultural and linguistic adaptations of the meaning of the word. It all started with Tartarus, a deep abyss beneath Hades in Greek mythology. This was a place where the most wicked beings were sent for eternal punishment, a truly ominous origin that's quite fitting for its later uses.

Fast forward to the Middle Ages when Tartarus began to evolve into the hell of Christian theology. This change associated the term with punishment and desolation, which then set the tone for its unexpected geographical connections. At some point in history, European explorers created the term Tartar to describe the nomadic tribes of Central Asia, particularly the Mongols. This was largely done out of fear of the fierce reputation that the Mongols had, which Europeans associated with the mythical imagery of Tartarus. The Mongols went on to make several conquests as they went through Europe, further reinforcing the association.

The story of this word doesn't end there, though. The word "tartar" has come to have many meanings in modern times. Today, it's typically used to refer to food as in tartar sauce or steak tartare. It also has some dental interpretations where it implies dental deposits (tartar on teeth) and in some contexts it means a tyrannical individual. Each of these meanings belies an aspect of its transition through many languages and cultures, which just goes to show how complicated etymology can be.