Stop Scraping The Inside Of Your Nearly Empty Mayo Jar And Build This Summer Salad With It Instead

When you get down to the very last glops remaining in a mayo jar, things can get really discouraging. A spoon doesn't ever seem quite the right shape to get into all the nooks and crannies, and throwing the jar away seems like such a waste. Luckily, there is one trick you can try to get at those pesky mayo leftovers, and it involves a cucumber. No, this isn't about storing cucumber incorrectly or cleaning out the jar more easily. Instead, this is about making an easy and delicious summer salad treat.

Jar cucumber salad — or dressed cucumbers — comes in several styles, but the easiest requires a nearly empty mayonnaise jar, preferably one with a few tablespoons of mayo still clinging inside. Simply add a cut-up cucumber to the jar with a few spices or crunchy additions, then shake it up to make the magic happen. What results is a tangy, savory, and crisp salad that helps reduce food waste and removes the hassle of making an elaborate dinner side dish.