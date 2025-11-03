Stop Scraping The Inside Of Your Nearly Empty Mayo Jar And Build This Summer Salad With It Instead
When you get down to the very last glops remaining in a mayo jar, things can get really discouraging. A spoon doesn't ever seem quite the right shape to get into all the nooks and crannies, and throwing the jar away seems like such a waste. Luckily, there is one trick you can try to get at those pesky mayo leftovers, and it involves a cucumber. No, this isn't about storing cucumber incorrectly or cleaning out the jar more easily. Instead, this is about making an easy and delicious summer salad treat.
Jar cucumber salad — or dressed cucumbers — comes in several styles, but the easiest requires a nearly empty mayonnaise jar, preferably one with a few tablespoons of mayo still clinging inside. Simply add a cut-up cucumber to the jar with a few spices or crunchy additions, then shake it up to make the magic happen. What results is a tangy, savory, and crisp salad that helps reduce food waste and removes the hassle of making an elaborate dinner side dish.
Jar cucumber salad is easy and quick to make
If this sounds complicated for any reason, rest assured that it is not. Recipes vary slightly, but the consensus is that you'll need at least one cucumber, onion, sugar, salt, pepper, paprika, a little vinegar, and fresh herbs like chopped dill. Of course, the most important ingredient is a mayonnaise jar with two tablespoons to a quarter cup of mayo remaining inside.
Remember that it's better not to peel cucumbers for this salad before slicing, but you do want to get them cut thin. If you're adding red or yellow onions, be sure to slice them thinly as well. Add the ingredients to the jar, screw on the lid, and shake the contents well for a few minutes to combine. Put it in the fridge for a little while to get that perfect cool temperature, and you're done! No mess, and you won't be wasting any mayo. What's more is that you can store the chilled cucumber salad in the same jar for several days if desired.
Elevate cucumber salad with little effort
This recipe might sound somewhat basic to some of you, and while it is delicious in its simplicity, it is also easy for you to spice it up. You can grate a clove of garlic into the jar before shaking for an extra kick, or throw in a few dashes of hot sauce such as sriracha. If you went with the usual white vinegar originally, change up the type of vinegar you use for a sweeter or more tart flavor profile, depending on your preferences.
To take it a step further, keep in mind that most things which go well into other non-mayo-jar cucumber salads should also work in this. Sesame and gochujang can give the salad some Asian flair, and mint can make this Southern dish feel all the more Southern. You can add walnuts, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, watermelon, and even tuna or chicken if you want to make this a more substantial dish. There are several other viral cucumber salad recipes online that you can take inspiration from, if you want to get really creative on your own.