If You Aren't Seasoning Your Pancake Batter Yet, What Are You Waiting For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has a different recipe for pancake batter. Some recipes use a large number of ingredients, while others may call for only three ingredients for morning pancakes. No matter what recipe you're using, if you aren't seasoning the batter, you're missing out on a world of possibilities. Seasoning your pancakes doesn't mean adding salt or pepper, unless, of course, that's your choice. When you season pancake batter, you have the opportunity to make it fit the flavors of the season or the flavors you want at that moment. To make a pancake that evokes autumn, add some vanilla extract (I'm a vanilla bean paste person myself) and pumpkin pie spice. This blend is sweet and welcoming on a blustery fall day.

You can also create the perfect winter pancake by adding allspice, cardamom, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon for a delightful stack of gingerbread pancakes. If flavors of the season aren't your priority, some everyday inclusions to season your pancakes are saffron and cardamom for a floral yet earthy flavor. To make a warm and inviting pancake that you'll want everyone to try, add vanilla and rosemary. There isn't a limit on the seasoning options for pancake batter, and you're truly missing out if you don't try at least one. This isn't the only way to spruce up your breakfast, though.