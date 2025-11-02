The Best Buffalo Wild Wings Sauce We Tried
Buffalo Wild Wings lives up to its name in that it carries a wild variety of sauces. It offers 26 sauces and rubs in total, and we've ranked all the Buffalo Wild Wings sauces that we could get our hands on. Even though the place has "Buffalo" in its name, our taste tester didn't determine that the Buffalo sauce was the chain's best — in fact, the medium-level Buffalo sauce came in second place. So at least we found the original flavor still had a strong showing.
Instead, we ranked Buffalo Wild Wings' Honey BBQ sauce as the top variety. It's not to be confused with the other barbecue sauce that Buffalo Wild Wings offers, Sweet BBQ, which actually fell to the bottom third of the rankings. Our taste tester described the honey variety as having a robust, smoky flavor that made the wings taste like they came off a grill (but Buffalo Wild Wings actually fries its wings in beef shortening). It also wasn't runny like the Sweet BBQ variety, which made it coat the wings better.
How Buffalo Wild Wings' Honey BBQ stacked up against another wing chain's barbecue sauce
As deceptively simple as the concept of barbecue sauce on wings seems, it can be difficult to nail. We learned this when we compared Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces to those of one of its rivals, Wingstop. When Buffalo Wild Wings' Honey BBQ sauce was put head-to-head against Wingstop's Hickory BBQ flavor, our reviewer found Wingstop's to be so sweet that it was nearly unpalatable. Buffalo Wild Wings' Honey BBQ sauce did not have this issue and actually tasted like honey. However, despite finding the flavor pleasant, that taste tester would not choose it as his first pick for a wing sauce.
If you end up trying Buffalo Wild Wings' Honey BBQ sauce and find that you too enjoy it, you can actually purchase a bottle to take home from the restaurant. You can also buy a bottle of it online, if you don't live near a Buffalo Wild Wings location. That way, you can enjoy the best sauce (in our humble opinion) from Buffalo Wild Wings on anything you want, from wings, tenders, to whatever your dipping heart desires.