The Best Buffalo Wild Wings Sauce We Tried

Buffalo Wild Wings lives up to its name in that it carries a wild variety of sauces. It offers 26 sauces and rubs in total, and we've ranked all the Buffalo Wild Wings sauces that we could get our hands on. Even though the place has "Buffalo" in its name, our taste tester didn't determine that the Buffalo sauce was the chain's best — in fact, the medium-level Buffalo sauce came in second place. So at least we found the original flavor still had a strong showing.

Instead, we ranked Buffalo Wild Wings' Honey BBQ sauce as the top variety. It's not to be confused with the other barbecue sauce that Buffalo Wild Wings offers, Sweet BBQ, which actually fell to the bottom third of the rankings. Our taste tester described the honey variety as having a robust, smoky flavor that made the wings taste like they came off a grill (but Buffalo Wild Wings actually fries its wings in beef shortening). It also wasn't runny like the Sweet BBQ variety, which made it coat the wings better.